ANT Vs SIV Dream11 Super Lig Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Sivasspor host Antalyaspor for their Matchday 26 clash in their Super Lig 2019-20 clash. Sivasspor are on the fourth spot on the points table with 14 wins and seven draws in the season so far. Sivasspor have bagged a total of 49 points in the season so far. Sivasspor have a goal difference of 19 as they have scored 47 goals in the season and have conceded 28 so far. They have won twice in their last five league games (Draws 2, Loss 1).

As for Antalyaspor, they are on the 12th spot on the Super Lig points table with 6 wins in 25 games (Draws 9, Losses 10). Antalyaspor have experienced a poor run of form this season and are up for a difficult clash this weekend. However, they have not lost in their last five games (Wins 2, Draws 3). They have scored a total of 28 goals in the season and have conceded 43 goals. They have a goal difference of -15.

The match is scheduled for Saturday, March 14, 4:30 PM IST at Gazovik Stadium. Read more for ANT vs SIV Dream11 Prediction, ANT vs SIV Dream11 top picks and ANT vs SIV Dream11 team.

ANT vs SIV Dream11 prediction

ANT vs SIV Dream11 top picks

Mustapha Yatabaré Paul Paul Mukairu Sinan Gumus

ANT vs SIV Dream11 team (Full Squads)

ANT vs SIV Dream11 team: ANT Full Squad

Yakup Yakup Cakir, Ruud Boffin, Ferhat Kaplan, Ersan Gülüm, Bahadir Ozturk, Fedor Kudryashov, Chico, Cengiz Demir, Ondrej Celustka, Aly Cissokho, Salih Dursun, Eren Albayrak, Dogukan Sinik, Charles, Mevlut Han Ekelik, Batuhan Arslan, Yekta Kurtulus, Ufuk Akyol, Harun Alpsoy, Ege Bilsel, Nazim Sangaré, Talha Bulut, Delvin Ndinga, Hakan Ozmert, Veysel Sari, Halil Sevinc, Batuhan Findik, Aatif Chahechouhe, Mustafa Erdilman, Emre Korkmaz, Bunyamin Balci, Gustavo Blanco Leschuk, Lukas Podolski, Paul Paul Mukairu, Fredy, Amilton, Sinan Gumus, Adis Jahovic, Mikail Basar.

ANT vs SIV Dream11 team: SIV Full Squad

Muammer Yildirim, Ali Ali Vural, Mamadou Samassa, Muhammet Jan Tuncer, Ugur Ciftçi, Aaron Appindangoyé, Paul Papp, Samba Camara, Fatih Aksoy, Baris Yardimci, Ziya Erdal, Marcelo Goiano, Caner Osmanpasa, Furkan Furkan Durmus, Isaac Cofie, Mert Yandas, Erdogan Yesilyurt, Serhiy Rybalka, Yasin Oztekin, Armin Djerlek, Furkan Sagman, Claudemir, Hakan Arslan, Volkan Egri, Emre Kilinc, Petar Skuletic, Arouna Koné, Fernando, Mustapha Yatabaré.