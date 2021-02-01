Ozan Kabak To Liverpool: Schalke Looking For Replacement Of Highly-rated Defender

The deadline day for the winter transfer window sees Liverpool FC in the news as the Reds of Merseyside are looking to sign a number of players before the deadline passes. In recent Liverpool transfer news, the defending Premier League champions are reportedly trying to rope in Ozan Kabak.

Ozan Kabak to Liverpool

Liverpool are in the race to sign Schalke defender Ozan Kabak. However, the club faces a major issue on deadline day as they only have time until 11 PM after which they cannot register the player. The Merseyside club is already set to sign a centre-back with Preston North End's Ben Davies set to join Liverpool in a transfer deal expected to be around the £2 million price tag. Liverpool were also reportedly interested in signing Lille's centre-back Sven Botman and were also linked with Marseille's Duje Caleta-Car. However, it looks like Jurgen Klopp has cut down his list and finalised Ozan Kabak as the other transfer that will join Davies as the other defender who will make a move to Anfield.

Ozan Kabak transfer value

Sky Sports News has reported that Liverpool are looking for a loan deal that goes on until the end of the ongoing season alongside an option to buy. With just a few hours left until deadline day, it is expected that the English giants have set up the player's medical in Germany to speed up the process if they are able to negotiate a deal working in their favour with Schalke.

However, it might be difficult as the German outfit is keen on securing a replacement for Ozan Kabak before letting the defender sign for Liverpool. The Bundesliga outfit is reportedly not sure of being able to sign a player and see if they can strike a deal for a defender that they have identified as Kabak's replacement in such a short duration.

Ozan Kabak: Player Profile

The Turkish international was earlier linked with the Reds of Merseyside as well and will be extremely happy to make the switch and join the reigning Premier League champions this season, Currently, with Schalke, the no-nonsense centre-back moved to Germany in 2019 when he joined Stuttgart from Galatasaray in January 2019. Following an impressive start to life in Germany, The 20-year-old joined Schalke on a five-year deal in the next summer and moved to the German outfit and established himself as a vital cog for the Bundesliga team.

