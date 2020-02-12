Anthony Martial Feels Jose Mourinho Shouldn't Have Criticised Him In Front Of Everybody

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has lifted the lid on a complicated relationship with former manager Jose Mourinho. The French international has said that the current Tottenham manager should not have criticised him in public while adding that he always wanted to prove him wrong. Anthony Martial eventually outlasted Mourinho at Manchester United and has been a fulcrum of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side.

Anthony Martial opens up on complicated relationship with Jose Mourinho

Anthony Martial on Jose Mourinho: Would have preferred if he criticised me directly

Jose Mourinho joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 and primarily showed his faith in Anthony Martial by featuring him on the left-wing in the first three games of the Premier League season. However, the French winger's role quickly became less sheltered and he started just three of the next 15 Premier League matches under the former Chelsea boss. Anthony Martial struggled for a place in the starting XI throughout Jose Mourinho’s reign at Manchester United and the winger admits that he found the Portuguese coach's tough love challenging to deal with.

Anthony Martial on Jose Mourinho: Wanted to prove him wrong

In an interview with French TV channel RMC Sport 1, Anthony Martial has said that he would have preferred if Jose Mourinho spoke to him rather than talking about in the press. The 24-year-old admitted that he wanted to prove Mourinho wrong for not starting him in games. Anthony Martial said that he scored whenever he came on as a substitute, but Jose Mourinho did not budge and told Martial that he understood what Mourinho expected of him. Anthony Martial said that Mourinho sometimes gets to you and as a player, you want to prove it to him that you deserve to be on the pitch.

