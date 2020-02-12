Wayne Rooney Scored THAT Bicycle Kick Goal Against Man City, On This Day In 2011: WATCH

Former Manchester United striker and captain Wayne Rooney was a phenomenon. His goal-scoring trait dazzled on the pitch for Manchester United, allowing him to become Old Trafford outfit's leading scorer. On this day, Wayne Rooney scored the pick of his 253 goals for Manchester United. It was a bicycle kick into the top corner against Manchester City in United’s favour.

Rooney goal vs Man City: OTD in 2011, Wayne Rooney scored an absolute stunner

Manchester United faced cross-town rivals Manchester City on this day in 2011 at Old Trafford. Portuguese right-winger Nani had opened the scoring for the home side in the 41st minute before City drew level in the 65th minute. A shot from Edin Dzeko had deflected off playmaker David Silva to hand City the equaliser.

Manchester City were the dominant side on the pitch, but it was Manchester United who claimed the bragging rights after Wayne Rooney scored an audacious goal. Rooney received a high cross from Nani and the England international hit an immaculate bicycle kick. Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart had no chance of stopping it. The strike eventually helped United grab three points on the day.

Rooney goal vs Man City: Wayne Rooney scores an audacious goal against Manchester City OTD in 2011; WATCH

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney's career at a glance

Wayne Rooney currently plies his trade with Derby County in the Championship. He serves as a player-coach for the Phillip Cocu managed side. Rooney will welcome former team Manchester United at the Pride Park Stadium on March 6th in a FA Cup 5th round tie.

Wayne Rooney made 559 appearances for Manchester United after securing a move from Everton. He ended up scoring 253 goals and became the Old Trafford outfit’s leading goal scorer. Wayne Rooney returned for a one-season spell with Everton where he scored 11 goals in 40 games across all competitions. After that, he had a highly successful two-year stint with Major League Soccer (MLS) team D.C. United. The former Manchester United captain joined Derby County as a player-coach in January 2020.

