Premier League Clubs As Rooms In A House: This Twitter Thread Leaves PL Fans Amused

Premier League is considered by many to be the best competition in the world. The English top-tier league is the most competitive as titleholders change every year unlike other leagues in Europe. Juventus in Serie A, PSG in Ligue 1, Bayern Munich in Bundesliga and Real Madrid-Barcelona in LaLiga - these teams are the constant winners of their respective leagues. But it does not work that way in the Premier League.
These are just a few examples which show how competitive Premier League can be. All the Premier League clubs have a massive fan following, especially the top 6 teams. Fans are crazy about their teams and follow each and every detail about their clubs.
Here is an interesting thread created by a Chelsea fan on Twitter. The user goes by the name @ftblpulisic and he has compared Premier League clubs as rooms in a house. The thread is very interesting and on point.
Arsenal - The Library
Arsenal - The Library— Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020
A very quiet place. Full of old and useless books. Desperately needs to be cleaned and sorted out. No one wants to be there. pic.twitter.com/7E0YZ3txNy
Chelsea - The Kids Bedroom
Chelsea - The Kids Bedroom— Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020
Need somewhere to put the kids. Pleasant. Sadly get beat a lot at home. pic.twitter.com/ZvztlPNEp3
Liverpool - The Bedroom
Liverpool - The Bedroom— Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020
Where the magic happens. Exciting. Not had much success recently but the prestige is coming back. pic.twitter.com/2GrSUu5uei
Man City - The Secret Room in the office
Man City - The Secret Room in the office— Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020
Very new. No one knew it was here before some rich man stumbled into it. Although, it has just been found out. Nothing special anymore. pic.twitter.com/PrGpfUrsVB
Man United - The Panic Room
Man United - The Panic Room— Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020
Terrified. In turmoil. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/vvRTIQmD2Z
Spurs - The Garage
Spurs - The Garage— Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020
Easy access for Mourinho’s bus. Not the most exciting anymore. Been the same for years. Does the job. pic.twitter.com/KCT9LTLWvU