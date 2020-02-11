Premier League Clubs As Rooms In A House: This Twitter Thread Leaves PL Fans Amused

Premier League is considered by many to be the best competition in the world. The English top-tier league is the most competitive as titleholders change every year unlike other leagues in Europe. Juventus in Serie A, PSG in Ligue 1, Bayern Munich in Bundesliga and Real Madrid-Barcelona in LaLiga - these teams are the constant winners of their respective leagues. But it does not work that way in the Premier League.

Some examples that show how inconsistent Premier League is:

One time Premier League giants Manchester United have not won the league in 7 years Leicester City managed to win the Premier League in the previous decade Defending champions Manchester City are currently trailing by 22 points behind Liverpool Liverpool can win their first league title in over 30 years. Arsenal have not won a single Premier League title since their 'invincibles' glory in 2003-04

These are just a few examples which show how competitive Premier League can be. All the Premier League clubs have a massive fan following, especially the top 6 teams. Fans are crazy about their teams and follow each and every detail about their clubs.

Here is an interesting thread created by a Chelsea fan on Twitter. The user goes by the name @ftblpulisic and he has compared Premier League clubs as rooms in a house. The thread is very interesting and on point.

Premier League thread: Clubs as rooms in the house (Top 6 teams)

Arsenal - The Library

A very quiet place. Full of old and useless books. Desperately needs to be cleaned and sorted out. No one wants to be there. pic.twitter.com/7E0YZ3txNy — Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020

Chelsea - The Kids Bedroom

Need somewhere to put the kids. Pleasant. Sadly get beat a lot at home. pic.twitter.com/ZvztlPNEp3 — Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020

Liverpool - The Bedroom

Where the magic happens. Exciting. Not had much success recently but the prestige is coming back. pic.twitter.com/2GrSUu5uei — Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020

Man City - The Secret Room in the office

Very new. No one knew it was here before some rich man stumbled into it. Although, it has just been found out. Nothing special anymore. pic.twitter.com/PrGpfUrsVB — Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020

Man United - The Panic Room

Terrified. In turmoil. Enough said. pic.twitter.com/vvRTIQmD2Z — Luke❄️ (@ftblpulisic) February 8, 2020

Spurs - The Garage