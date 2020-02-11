The Debate
Premier League Clubs As Rooms In A House: This Twitter Thread Leaves PL Fans Amused

Football News

All Premier League clubs have a massive fan following, especially the top 6 teams. Fans are dedicated to their teams. Take a look at this interesting thread.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League

Premier League is considered by many to be the best competition in the world. The English top-tier league is the most competitive as titleholders change every year unlike other leagues in Europe. Juventus in Serie A, PSG in Ligue 1, Bayern Munich in Bundesliga and Real Madrid-Barcelona in LaLiga - these teams are the constant winners of their respective leagues. But it does not work that way in the Premier League.  

Some examples that show how inconsistent Premier League is:

  1. One time Premier League giants Manchester United have not won the league in 7 years
  2. Leicester City managed to win the Premier League in the previous decade
  3. Defending champions Manchester City are currently trailing by 22 points behind Liverpool
  4. Liverpool can win their first league title in over 30 years.
  5. Arsenal have not won a single Premier League title since their 'invincibles' glory in 2003-04

These are just a few examples which show how competitive Premier League can be. All the Premier League clubs have a massive fan following, especially the top 6 teams. Fans are crazy about their teams and follow each and every detail about their clubs.

Here is an interesting thread created by a Chelsea fan on Twitter. The user goes by the name @ftblpulisic and he has compared  Premier League clubs as rooms in a house. The thread is very interesting and on point. 

Premier League thread: Clubs as rooms in the house (Top 6 teams)

Arsenal - The Library

 

Chelsea - The Kids Bedroom

 

Liverpool - The Bedroom

 

Man City - The Secret Room in the office

 

Man United - The Panic Room

 

Spurs - The Garage

 

Published:
