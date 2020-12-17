Schedule Packed, Solskjaer Warns Manchester United Players To 'not Take Eyes Off The Ball'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged his players to show some fight and get ready for showing Premier League winning credentials over the upcoming few games in the Christmas-New Year period. In the upcoming fortnight, Manchester United are slated to play six games and five of them will be Premier League games.

'I'd be disappointed if...': Solskjaer

"This is a big run of games for us. After the Villa game on New Year's Day, we have a little bit of a break in the league. This period is going to be vital and it'll be easier for me to answer around that time," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying.

"I'd be disappointed if the players didn't think we can put a challenge up. At the moment, anything goes in the league. There are different reasons for different results. I feel we're getting better but we have to improve quite a bit to take that next step as well," he added.

Meanwhile, the United boss has also gone on to say that even though his team has a packed schedule in the next few days but they just cannot take their eyes off the ball.

"Even though we've got six games in less than 16 days, we've still got to look at one, then one, and then one because if you take your eye off the ball you'll quickly lose points in games where you expect to take more," he further added.

Manchester United in EPL 2020/21

The 'Red Devils' have had a mixed season so far as they languish at the ninth position in the points table with six wins from 11 matches and 20 points from their tally. Their last match against city rivals Machester on Saturday had ended in a stalemate as neither of the teams could succeed in finding the back of the net at Old Trafford. However, they are only a few points from the top, given the packed nature of things, but have a fairly miserable home record.

The Harry Maguire-led side will next be seen in action against the bottom-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday.

United have been knocked out from this year's UEFA Champions League after they had lost their last league match against RB Leipzig last week.

