Solskjaer Responds To Klopp's Man United Penalty Jibe With Benitez's Infamous 'facts' Rant

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Jurgen Klopp's Manchester United penalty jibe, suggesting that managers who keep bringing it up try and influence referees. The Liverpool boss, after his team's 0-1 defeat against Southampton on Monday, claimed that United have had more spot-kicks in two years under Solskjaer than he has in five-and-a-half years at Anfield. The Red Devils have been awarded 11 penalties in all competitions this season, with six of those coming in the league, while Klopp’s Liverpool have been awarded five in the league.

Solskjaer responds to Klopp's comments about Man United penalties

While speaking to reporters ahead of Man United's Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Man City, Solskjaer made a subtle reference to the 2009 'facts' rant by former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez. "He (Klopp) is speaking facts. That is my answer because it's a fact that we have received more penalties than them (Liverpool)." Solskjaer said with a smile.

Solskjær in response to Jürgen Klopp mentioning #mufc's penalties: "I don’t count how many penalties they have, so if they want to spend time on worrying about when we get fouled in the box, I don’t spend time on that." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 5, 2021

United have received 42 penalties in all competitions since Solskjaer took over in December 2018, compared to Liverpool winning 19 in the same time frame. The Norwegian added, "I don't know how many penalties Liverpool have had because I'm not keeping a count." Last season, Man United were awarded a total of 22 penalties in all competitions, which was the most in Europe's top five leagues in the previous five years.

However, Klopp isn't the first manager to mention Man United's penalty record. Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho had previously taken a dig at his old club while Frank Lampard also brought it up before Chelsea faced United in last season's FA Cup semi-final.

Solskjaer went on to explain that when rival managers speak about Man United's penalties, it influences the referees to be more cautious. "I can't talk on behalf of other managers, why they say things like this but obviously, I felt it worked last year in the FA Cup semi-final because Frank spoke about it. We had a nailed-on penalty that we should have had and didn't get, so maybe it's a way of influencing referees."

Solskjær: "I felt it [other managers complaining about penalties] worked last year in the semi in the FA Cup because Frank [Lampard] spoke about it and we had a nailed on penalty that we should've had that we didn’t get so maybe it’s a way of influencing referees." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) January 5, 2021

Klopp's dig at Man United came after Liverpool were denied what appeared to be a penalty in their game against Southampton at the hour mark. Liverpool and Man United are currently joint-top in the Premier League standings but the Red Devils still have a game in hand. The two English giants will square off at Anfield on January 17.

