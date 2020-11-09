Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp Join Solskjaer In Lashing Out At Premier League Scheduling

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City were up against each other on Sunday, in what could be described as one of the most intense rivalries in England in recent seasons. The clash at the Etihad saw the two sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw but the comments after the game bore witness to some sharp criticism being fired at the Premier League. Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp both chose to hit out at the league over the problems being faced amid a hectic Premier League schedule, a concern echoed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier over the weekend.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's HILARIOUS reaction to Atalanta player going down caught on microphone

Solskjaer rant on Premier League fixtures finds support from Klopp, Guardiola

Manchester United manager Solskjaer's rant following his side's victory against Everton on Saturday found support from Klopp and Guardiola. The Norwegian tactician had criticised the Premier League schedule, particularly the 12.30 pm kick-off time, following his side's trip to Turkey for the Champions League clash.

PEP 💬 Result 1-1. Tough game. They started really well, made runs in behind. It’s not easy because they are so fast up front today with four players. After the penalty, we played much better and equalised. Tight game. Not many chances for both sides. And, yeah, one point. pic.twitter.com/jAnds9rXmF — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 8, 2020

Soslkjaer had described the scheduling of the game as a 'joke.' Luke Shaw sustained an injury against Everton and the manager pinned the blame on the hectic scheduling of Premier League fixtures. Similar concerns were echoed by Guardiola and Klopp after the two teams saw some injuries to key players during the Sunday encounter.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola lucky to not have been SACKED by Man City, slams Didi Hamann

Klopp's request to reschedule fixtures refused by Premier League

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained a calf injury against Man City and is set to be out of action for the England national team's fixtures against Ireland, Belgium and Iceland. Speaking in the post-match presser, Klopp asked the broadcasters "to come together to protect the players or risk more injuries".

Klopp also revealed he had a meeting with Premier League chiefs a fortnight ago, wherein he urged the organisers to rethink the scheduling of the competition. The authority refused to bring about any changes in the Premier League fixtures, much to the dismay of the German tactician.

Also Read | Andrea Pirlo takes inspiration from Pep Guardiola as he chases titles with Juventus

Guardiola slams Premier League, broadcasters

Klopp insisted a game on Saturday works well, but the 12.30 kick-off time isn't favourable. He cited the fact that the Champions League fixtures are played on Wednesday night and an early Saturday game messes up the vigour of the team. Guardiola also hit out at the broadcasters, claiming they won't come together "because each one looks for himself, his own business".

Guardiola recalled his time as a player when he read about scheduling complaints from the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. "My business is to protect my players. It’s all I want, to be fit, (with) no injuries. When they arrive for the training sessions, they are exhausted."

Also Read | Solskjaer becoming increasingly ‘withdrawn’ at Man United training sessions: Reports

Image courtesy: Man United/ Man City Twitter