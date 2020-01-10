Antoine Griezmann Was Banned From FIFA 15 For Trying To Purchase Ultimate Team Coins

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has always been expressive about his love for FIFA game and Football Manager. Recently, certain revelations about the star shocked many football fans. Griezmann was banned from FIFA 15 for buying Ultimate Team coins as revealed by a former EA Community manager.

Nah most pros actually thought they were buying from EA and it was totally fine. Not even joking. — The Boi (@ChuBoi) October 18, 2019

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann reveals his anguish on UCL penalty miss against Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann was banned from FIFA 15

According to former EA Community Manager Chukwuma Morah, Antoine Griezmann was banned from playing FIFA 15 after he was caught buying Ultimate Team coins.

Morah had stepped down as the Community Manager a few days before the launch of FIFA 15. ‘Chu Boi’, as Morah is known as, has opened up on this surprising revelation about Griezmann on his Twitter handle.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid facing potential stadium ban over derogatory Antoine Griezmann chants

Antoine Griezmann tried to use his celebrity status to buy Ultimate Team coins in FIFA 15

Chu Boi stated that Antoine Griezmann was so upset that he called the EA Office in France and the publisher then returned his players. He stated that EA banned Griezmann for his attempts to buy Ultimate Team coins, compelling the fans to express their anguish on the Barcelona star for using his star status to receive preferential treatment.

However, Chu Boi tried to calm down the fans by stating that Griezmann did not get his coins back even after his frequent requests.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann stuns fans by revealing lack of confidence at FC Barcelona

Twitterati reacted over allegations

Wait but what if someone like me would say that they thought they were buying coins from you? — ichbins5k ⚜ (@marvin5kk) October 18, 2019

And they are overprice just admit it :) — Ashen One (@LuisGeoorge) October 18, 2019

When even pro players are buying coins it shows how overpriced Fifa points are. — jm12017 (@jm170101) October 18, 2019

EA had recently released FIFA 20

EA Sports have been extremely critical of those who indulge in the sale of Ultimate Team coins. FIFA 15 was released in 2014 for various devices. EA’s recent edition - FIFA 20 - was released as recently as December 2019.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann opens up on his motive behind leaving Atletico and joining Barcelona