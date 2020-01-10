The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Antoine Griezmann Was Banned From FIFA 15 For Trying To Purchase Ultimate Team Coins

Football News

Former EA Community manager Chukwuma Morah has revealed that Barca star Antoine Griezmann was banned from FIFA 15 for trying to purchase Ultimate Team Coins.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann has always been expressive about his love for FIFA game and Football Manager. Recently, certain revelations about the star shocked many football fans. Griezmann was banned from FIFA 15 for buying Ultimate Team coins as revealed by a former EA Community manager.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann reveals his anguish on UCL penalty miss against Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann was banned from FIFA 15

According to former EA Community Manager Chukwuma Morah, Antoine Griezmann was banned from playing FIFA 15 after he was caught buying Ultimate Team coins.

Morah had stepped down as the Community Manager a few days before the launch of FIFA 15. ‘Chu Boi’, as Morah is known as, has opened up on this surprising revelation about Griezmann on his Twitter handle.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid facing potential stadium ban over derogatory Antoine Griezmann chants

Antoine Griezmann tried to use his celebrity status to buy Ultimate Team coins in FIFA 15

Chu Boi stated that Antoine Griezmann was so upset that he called the EA Office in France and the publisher then returned his players. He stated that EA banned Griezmann for his attempts to buy Ultimate Team coins, compelling the fans to express their anguish on the Barcelona star for using his star status to receive preferential treatment.

However, Chu Boi tried to calm down the fans by stating that Griezmann did not get his coins back even after his frequent requests.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann stuns fans by revealing lack of confidence at FC Barcelona

Twitterati reacted over allegations

EA had recently released FIFA 20

EA Sports have been extremely critical of those who indulge in the sale of Ultimate Team coins. FIFA 15 was released in 2014 for various devices. EA’s recent edition - FIFA 20 - was released as recently as December 2019.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann opens up on his motive behind leaving Atletico and joining Barcelona

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DELHI POLICE IDENTIFIES JNU GOONS
HUGE SETBACK FOR KOCHHARS
'NO CRACKER, IT'S A BOMB!'
AZAD WELCOMES SC DECISION ON J-K
SC STAYS NCLAT ORDER OVER CYRUS
ROHIT SHARMA ON WT20