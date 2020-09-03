Indian Footballer Anwar Ali's Heart Disease Leaving His Family To Make Tough Medical Call

India's Anwar Ali is risking his life with a return to football after signing for I-League 2nd division side Mohammedan SC. The Indian youngster suffered a major health issue last year after he was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition at the beginning of the 2019-20 season. This led to Anwar and his former team Mumbai City FC mutually terminating his contract due to the health risks involved for Ali while playing the sport. However, Anwar Ali said he's aware of the risk and said he doesn't mind that it could see him suffer a cardiac arrest on the field.

Anwar Ali heart condition: Ali heath risks for football return but AIFF hits pause

Anwar Ali has had a dream start to his football career, ever since playing the 2017 FIFA Under-17 World Cup. His performance also brought him under the radar of Indian football coach Igor Stimac and Anwar was named in the probable squad for an upcoming tournament. However, in a turn of events since, the defender's career came to a pause having been diagnosed with a congenital heart condition.

After it was understood that a return to the sport was too much of a risk, Ali spent time resting, but now feels he is fit and ready to play. The defender underwent medical tests with doctors deeming Anwar Ali fit to make a return to Indian football. The AIFF, however, is unwilling to take any risk and want to refer the player to a medical committee to take another call on his health.

Anwar is the product of the famous Class of 2017, the first Indian team to play in a FIFA World Cup. He was also a part of Minerva Punjab in the I-League before shifting to Indian Arrows on loan after the U-17 World Cup. He signed with Mumbai City in the Indian Super League last season but went back to the Arrows on loan. Anwar Ali is all ready and willing to play in Indian Football but the AIFF is in no mood to take any chances and will only give him the all-clear if medical experts agree that it will not be a considerable risk.

Image Credits - AP