Arat Hosseini: Lionel Messi Superfan Sets Football Twitter Ablaze With Outrageous Skills

The coronavirus pandemic has led to major sporting events across the globe cancelled as a precaution to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Fans have taken to social media to keep themselves entertained and are following a variety of engaging indoor challenges while isolating themselves at home. While the prodigious skills of professional footballers have always made headlines on Twitter, a 6-year-old Lionel Messi superfan has emerged as social media's latest sensation with his outrageous skills.

Arat Hosseini skills: Six-year-old Lionel Messi superfan is the new 'young GOAT'

Arat Hosseini has become a social media sensation after a video of his fantastic skills went viral on social media. In the video posted on the Iranian's official account, the youngster expresses his love for Barcelona forward Lionel Messi before showcasing a host of Arat Hosseini skills for fans. The six-year-old can be seen wearing a Barcelona jersey and juggles the ball on his feet before scoring an immaculate bicycle kick. The video of Arat Hosseini skills has already garnered over 2.2 million views on Instagram, even catching the eye of Lionel Messi's club Barcelona, calling him a 'young GOAT.'

Kid is a young goat.



(IG: arat.gym) pic.twitter.com/8yFub3mqYA — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 13, 2020

Arat Hosseini skills: Twitter heaps praise on Lionel Messi superfan

Once Barcelona tweeted the video of Arat Hosseini skills, Twitter was set ablaze with many praising the young Iranian. The Twitterati wished Arat Hosseini well and hoped that his dream of playing for FC Barcelona is materialised. Many users suggested that Barcelona should sign Arat Hosseini during the summer transfer window. Here is what the Twitterati had to say on the Arat Hosseini skills.

Thiago Messi has 5 hours to respond. — Stick to tha Plan. (@allsamia1) April 13, 2020

Better than Rakitic — 𝘼𝙣𝙨𝙪 𝙁𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖 💙❤️ (@i_nmess) April 13, 2020

Arat >>>>>>>> Dembele — BraithW (@zee_kea) April 13, 2020

Sign him instead of Neymar. — ✨ Laura ✨ (@g0ldenElitist) April 13, 2020

Just sign barca — Ignatius Galih A. SH. MKn. (@IgnatiusEga) April 13, 2020

