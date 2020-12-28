Lionel Messi Lauds Cristiano Ronaldo; Opens Up On Childhood Christmas Wish

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi have been on top of their game for more than a decade, competing for both collective and individual accolades. Most recently, the two football greats came up against each other at the Camp Nou, with the Portuguese international standing out as the best player on the field. Now, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has heaped massive praise on Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi interview: Argentine lauds Ronaldo as a standout performer

Messi, during an interaction with LaSexta, has put Ronaldo at par with some of the present-day athletes across sports. "There are many admirable athletes. Rafa Nadal, Federer, LeBron - in all sports there is always someone who stands out and is admirable for his work." He went on to assert that the former Real Madrid man stands out in football.

Messi: "There are a lot of athletes that I admire: LeBron, Nadal, Federer. There's Cristiano in football". pic.twitter.com/4PwTdHh8uB — TeamCRonaldo (@TeamCRonaldo) December 27, 2020

In an earlier interview, Ronaldo had claimed that he and Messi push each other to improve on the field, though Messi's comments did not appear to be in consonance with the Portuguese's claims. Messi also insisted that his children are still the biggest source of inspiration for him.

Messi transfer news: Barcelona captain speaks on life in Catalunya

Messi has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou at the end of the current season. He was keen on an exit the previous summer, but then-Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu forced him to fulfil his contract. Apologising for the same, Messi claimed that Barcelona is his life, insisting that he has been in the city since the age of thirteen.

He went on to give a brief insight on his future plans once his contract expires at the end of the current season. "Well, the truth is that today I'm fine, it's true that I had a very bad time over the summer because of how the season ended," added the 33-year-old Argentina international.

Reunion with Messi family: 33-year-old's biggest Christmas wish stays unfulfilled

Messi was asked about his favourite Christmas gift as a kid. The Barcelona captain reveals, "I remember getting an official match ball ...it was expensive but my folks made a major effort and I also remember getting a Newell's shirt which was special." Messi asserted he wanted to return to Argentina to celebrate Christmas but the coronavirus pandemic has played the spoiler.

Image courtesy: AP