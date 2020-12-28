Barcelona Icon Lionel Messi Details His WhatsApp Conversations With Luis Suarez And Neymar

Spanish giants Barcelona achieved immense success with the trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr wrecking havoc against their opponents. The fierce MSN trio got disintegrated with Neymar's departure to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, further bringing an end to the duo of Messi and Suarez when the Uruguayan international joined Atletico Madrid last summer. But their bond off the field is intact, reveals the Barcelona captain.

Barcelona news: Messi reveals WhatsApp group with Neymar, Suarez

Messi spoke on a wide range of topics, including his transfer talks, MSN trio and Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview to LaSexta. On being quizzed about his bond with Neymar and Suarez, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner insists they do have a WhatsApp group, claiming he speaks to the Atletico Madrid striker daily.

Lionel Messi: "MSN? Yes, we talk from time to time. We have a group on WhatsApp.” pic.twitter.com/zEF0H7GBAE — FTTV_WORLD (@FTTV2O) December 27, 2020

Neymar sparked Messi transfer speculations when he claimed he would want to play alongside the Argentine next season. But Messi insists the PSG superstar should be questioned for his comments. He also revealed he last spoke to the Brazilian forward after the Champions League draw, with Barcelona coming up against the Ligue 1 giants in Round of 16.

Messi interview: Argentine's anguish at Suarez treatment by Barcelona

Following the appointment of Ronald Koeman, it became crystal clear that Suarez had no role to play at Camp Nou despite his heroics over the years. He was ultimately sold off to Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, a decision that left the 33-year-old Barcelona captain completely baffled.

He went on to slam the Barcelona board claiming the treatment meted out to his former teammate made him feel crazy. "He left for free, paying him his contract and a team that fights for the same thing as us", added Messi, who also sees off his contract at the end of the season, with frequent link-ups with Manchester City and PSG.

Messi rules out Neymar return amid financial complexities

Neymar has been linked with a return to Camp Nou ever since his controversial exit in 2017. But Messi refuses the possibility. The Argentine insists the club do not possess the required financial strength to rope in the Brazil international, citing the massive debt. He also claimed that the new president will face immense difficulties in dealing with the crisis.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram