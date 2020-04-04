The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Arsenal Want Completion Of Premier League Season ‘to Maintain Integrity’ Of Game

Football News

Arsenal stated that completion of the game helps maintain the integrity of each competition. The clubs also supported decision to donate money to lower leagues

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Arsenal football club have stated that they back Premier League's decision to complete the entire footballing season in order 'to maintain the integrity' of the competition. The announcement comes hours after the Premier League released a statement saying that they will not be suspending the 2019/2020 season yet, and resume when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

READ: Premier League Suspended Indefinitely During COVID-19 Pandemic

Arsenal backs continuity

Arsenal said, "As a club, we are in full support of the objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches from the 2019/20 season to be played, in order to maintain the integrity of each competition. We also fully agree with the principle that any return to action will only be with the full backing of Government and when medical guidance allows."

READ: Kevin De Bruyne Highlights Health And Safety Concerns For PL Stars If Season Resumes

Premier League, on Friday, stated that the season will not resume at the beginning of May as was decided earlier, and the authorities have postponed the date to resume the competition indefinitely. "The restart date is under constant review with all stakeholders, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic develops and we work together through this very challenging time. The Premier League is working closely with the whole of professional football in this country, as well as with the Government, public agencies and other relevant stakeholders to ensure the game achieves a collaborative solution. With this, there is a combined objective for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played, enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition. However, any return to play will only be with the full support of the Government and when medical guidance allows."

READ: Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Rebuild Set To Be Hit With Reduced Budget In Summer Window

In order to support lower league clubs and players, the Premier League pledged £125 million support to the EFL and National League. Premier League also announced a £20 million donation to support the NHS and those who are vulnerable during the pandemic.

READ: Luis Suarez Reveals Barcelona Players Were Hurt On Being Accused Of Refusing Pay Cuts

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Shiv Sena
SENA TAKES DIG AT PM'S APPEAL
COVID-19
IIT ROORKEE'S LOW COST FACE SHIELDS
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK