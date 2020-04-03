Kevin De Bruyne Highlights Health And Safety Concerns For PL Stars If Season Resumes

Man City maestro Kevin De Bruyne has highlighted the issues concerning a possible Premier League return after a lengthy break amid the coronavirus crisis. With the Premier League suspended until April 30 at least, that deadline is expected to be extended and Kevin De Bruyne has revealed the issues regarding a return in the English top flight after an idle gap. Kevin De Bruyne also revealed that he would prefer if the season was deemed 'null and void'.

Premier League coronavirus: When will the Premier League return?

The Premier League suspended news broke when Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. There was an emergency meeting held by the board members and the FA decided on the Premier League suspended news until April 3. However, after another meeting, the Premier League suspended date was extended until April 30. With the Premier League return in jeopardy, Kevin De Bruyne has called for the season to be scrapped.

Kevin De Bruyne on the Premier League suspended season

Man City talisman Kevin De Bruyne has called for the Premier League campaign to be voided. Rumours of a Premier League return are on the cards as chiefs in England are waiting as long as possible to make a final decision. With the Premier League suspended, clubs are likely to play a number of fixtures in a congested spell if the season resumes. Kevin De Bruyne has a similar opinion to that of Harry Kane, in terms of cancelling the Premier League season.

Kevin De Bruyne on Premier League return

“If we restart immediately, everyone will be injured after a few games. That cannot be the intention."https://t.co/EKIyea3lCH — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 2, 2020

According to Kevin De Bruyne, a long break without football would mean that players are at a high risk of injuring themselves once the Premier League returns. Kevin De Bruyne is in favour of voiding the current season so that it does not have an influence on the 2020-21 campaign. The 28-year-old also recommended a 'mini-preseason' for players to avoid serious injuries in the likelihood of a possible resumption for the Premier League.

Premier League coronavirus; Coronavirus in UK

The coronavirus in UK situation caused the Premier League suspended news as the spread of the plague is still on the rise. Over 2,900 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the UK. Most governments have imposed a coronavirus lockdown in order to prevent further spreading of the disease.