Luis Suarez Reveals Barcelona Players Were Hurt On Being Accused Of Refusing Pay Cuts

Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez admitted that he was hurt after being accused of being 'selfish' in the Barcelona pay cut story. Initial reports claimed that the Barcelona players were unhappy and rejected the pay cut that was aimed at aiding staff members amid the coronavirus crisis. However, star forward Luis Suarez has slammed accusations of the Barcelona pay cut news and insisted that the players were the first to suggest the cut in salaries to aid other non-playing staff members.

Barcelona pay cut accusations: Players unhappy with the proposal?

The Barcelona pay cut proposal was earlier reported to have been rejected by most of the footballers at the club. The reports also claimed that the Lionel Messi pay cut news did not please the Barcelona captain. The Lionel Messi pay cut news sent fans on social media in meltdown and also questioned the tense relationship between the players and the Barcelona board.

Barcelona pay cut situation: Lionel Messi pay cut confirmation

On Monday, the Argentine shared a post on social media confirming that he is willing to reduce his wages by 70 percent in order to ensure the staff members at Barcelona receive their full pay. The Lionel Messi pay cut update was shared by Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, and a few other fist team members as they also agreed upon making further financial donations to victims of the outbreak of coronavirus in Spain. Here is the Lionel Messi pay cut confirmation.

Luis Suarez takes umbrage at Barcelona pay cut accusations: Barcelona board come clean

Luis Suarez explained how the criticism received by the players revolving around the false Barcelona pay cut news deeply affected the striker and other first-team members. The 33-year-old came clean about the situation regarding the Barcelona pay cuts and revealed that the wait for the confirmation was only because the players wanted what was the best solution for the club. Luis Suarez also confirmed that the Barcelona players were the first to suggest the idea of a pay cut to ensure the staff members get their full pay. Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu also confirmed the players were in favour of the slash in their wages which would financially benefit the employees at the club.

