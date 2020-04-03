Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Rebuild Set To Be Hit With Reduced Budget In Summer Window

When he succeeded Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager last year, the Spurs faithful knew Jose Mourinho had a tough challenge on his hands. The Portuguese manager arrived in North London with a lot of expectations on his broad shoulders due to his highly-decorated past. Almost four months after his appointment, Tottenham are out of the FA Cup, the Champions League and are just a tad bit closer to the top four now than they were under their former manager. It's little secret that Jose Mourinho was planning a squad rebuild in the summer but the current coronavirus crisis has put all those plans on hold, at least for now.

Also Read | Coronavirus UK: Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announces 20% pay cut for all

Jose Mourinho and Tottenham transfer news

Jose Mourinho keen on bringing in Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik

Transfer News: Tottenham interested in €50m-rated 12-goal Serie A star https://t.co/VOGMp3118r — Spurs Tweets (@Tweet__THFC) April 2, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Tottenham allow Son Heung-min, Steven Bergwijn to fly back

Tottenham transfer news

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham rebuild set to be hit with a reduced budget in the summer transfer window

Tottenham are set to reduce Jose Mourinho's transfer budget due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis.



If anyone needs an excuse not to spend - It's Daniel Levy! pic.twitter.com/9ur1jsIy9X — SQOD - Daily Football Quizzes (@qodsoccer) April 3, 2020

Also Read | Harry Kane transfer news: Striker considering snubbing mega-money move to Man City in favour of Juventus

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the Premier League, both financially and logistically. There are a number of football clubs in the lower leagues across the UK that could be shut indefinitely should they not receive adequate monetary backing from the PFA. Premier League giants Newcastle United, Norwich City have announced a pay-cut to non-playing staff for the time being.

Tottenham boss Daniel Levy also announced a 20% pay-cut to non-playing staff as the coronavirus outbreak in the UK continues to spread. According to reports, Jose Mourinho's transfer kitty for the summer window will also take a hit due to the financial consequences of suspending the Premier League last month. Jose Mourinho was reportedly aiming to bring in some reinforcements with first-team stars Jan Vertonghen, Eric Dier and a few more touted for a potential exit in the coming months. However, those plans have now been put on hold, due to the coronavirus crisis. Jose Mourinho, therefore, will have to wait to scout potential targets for the summer.

Also Read | Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Kane urged to quit Tottenham by Premier League legend Alan Shearer

Tottenham transfer news

PSG's Thomas Meunier brushes off Tottenham Hotspur transfer links

Transfer News: Ligue 1 star dismisses Tottenham links https://t.co/Nt8fOKhELn — Spurs News (@NewsFromSpurs) April 1, 2020

Also Read | Will Harry Kane leave Tottenham? Premier League clubs on red alert