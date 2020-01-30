Arsenal BULLIED Flamengo To Sign Defender Pablo Mari, Reveals Tim Vickery

Arsenal have announced the signing of Flamengo defender Pablo Mari, but not without controversy. According to South American football expert Tim Vickery, the Premier League giants tried to bully Flamengo during negotiations for the centre-back.

Also Read | Pep Guardiola opens up on 'incredible' relationship with Mikel Arteta

Pablo Mari transfer: Tim Vickery criticises Arsenal's approach

Arsenal had announced on Wednesday that Pablo Mari will join the club on loan till the end of the season. The Gunners would also have the option to buy the defender in the summer. Tim Vickery has stated that Arsenal’s ways to pursue Mari were not wise. However, the player wanted to mark his return to the Premier League and therefore decided to agree to the deal.

Pablo Mari spent three seasons at Manchester City

💬 “Hello Gooners family! I am happy to be here, with a big club. I’m excited to fight together and defend that shield together. I’m proud to be in the Gooner family.”



Love that, @PabloMV5 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6JagDW0k9f — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 30, 2020

It should be noted that Pablo Mari was signed by Manchester City earlier, but the Spaniard could not establish himself under Pep Guardiola. He failed to play a single game under the manager. While speaking to Sky Sports, Vickery asserted that it was widely believed in Brazil that Arsenal tried to bully Flamengo a bit to sign the player.

Also Read | Ronaldinho compares fellow Brazilian and Arsenal young star Gabriel Martinelli to Ronaldo

Pablo Mari transfer: The player insisted on signing for Arsenal

While Vickery criticised Arsenal’s approach to sign Pablo Mari, he also revealed that Flamengo were less than willing to negotiate a deal for the defender. However, it was on the insistence of the player that Flamengo gave in and agreed to negotiate with the Gunners.

🤔 "This transfer seemed to happen very quickly - can you tell us what the process was like for you after the first conversation?"



🇪🇸 @PabloMV5 explains... pic.twitter.com/4W3pGWt2Pp — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 29, 2020

Pablo Mari described Arsenal as one of the biggest clubs in the world, while also exclaiming that he was happy to be a part of the club. Arsenal technical director Edu also lauded Mari as an experienced player who would contribute to the defensive duties of the team.

Also Read | Arsenal's Aubameyang tells Barcelona he is willing to join them: Reports

Pablo Mari has played at Manchester City when Mikel Arteta was club assistant

Arsenal have undergone managerial changes this season with the arrival of Mikel Arteta, who replaced former manager Unai Emery. Mikel Arteta has seen Mari play at Manchester City and is well versed with his game style. The Gunners are currently placed 10th on the Premier League points table, having bagged 30 points in 24 matches. Arteta’s men will next play against Burnley FC on Sunday, February 2, 2020.

Also Read | Santi Cazorla wants to play for Arsenal one last time, says he didn't get proper farewell