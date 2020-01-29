Ronaldinho Compares Fellow Brazilian And Arsenal Young Star Gabriel Martinelli To Ronaldo

Gabriel Martinelli is a new star in the making. The 18-year-old has managed to make a name for himself in no time. The teenager moved to Arsenal at the start of the 2019-20 season and managed to make a name for himself. Martinelli has been very prolific for the Gunners since the time he made a switch from Ituano. The teenager has already scored 10 goals in the season so far. Martinelli is on a scoring spree as he has found the back of the net in two consecutive Premier League games against Sheffield United and Chelsea.

Is Martinelli the new Ronaldo Nazario?

Martinelli has impressed everyone with his performance so far. Barcelona's ace Ronaldinho is one of the new admirers of the young striker. Ronaldinho went ahead and compared Martinelli with the Brazilian Ronaldo. Ronaldinho, while talking with Mirror, stated, "He reminds me of Ronaldo in his first season in Europe. He scored 30 goals and people were thinking: 'who is this 18-year-old Brazilian kid?' He wanted the ball, he would run at players, there was no fear no matter what players or team he was playing against – and I see that similar attitude in Martinelli."

Ronaldinho added that the Brazilians are very excited about Martinelli and his future. The Brazilian veteran explained that it's amazing to have so much confidence at the age of 18. Ronaldinho said that Ronaldo went on and became the best player in the world and Martinelli will be aiming for the same. Arsenal are currently on the 10th spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table and have won just once in their last five league games. They will next face Burnley in their Matchday 25 clash.

