Arsenal's Aubameyang Tells Barcelona He Is Willing To Join Them: Reports

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly told Barcelona that he is willing to join the club in January as they look for Luis Suarez's replacement, who is set to be out for a period of about four months after undergoing knee surgery. The Gabon international will have 12 months left on his contract after the end of the 2019-20 season. According to reports, Aubameyang wants to leave Arsenal in order to win a major silverware but the Gunners are hoping their player will ink a new deal.

Barcelona is aware of Aubameyang's demands

According to reports, the La Liga giants are fully aware of what Aubameyang's demands and have been informed by the striker that he wants to join them. The entire deal will depend if the Arsenal Captain forces a move to Camp Nou in the coming days. Although, the Gunners will need the striker to stay back at the Emirates in order to boost their chances of securing a top-four finish. Arsenal is currently placed 10th and is 10 points behind Chelsea after 24 matches.

Aubameyang has always been a bankable striker since his playing days at Dortmund. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2018-19 season along with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. He has already found the net 16 times in all competitions this season.

A prolific striker

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been involved in 14 out of Arsenal's 29 goals in the Premier League so far this season. The Arsenal striker and captain have undoubtedly been their focal point over the course of the ongoing Premier League campaign.

