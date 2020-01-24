Santi Cazorla Wants To Play For Arsenal One Last Time, Says He Didn't Get Proper Farewell

Santi Cazorla has had his share of ups and downs in Arsenal. He left the North London based club in 2018. He joined Villareal in the same year. He is enjoying a great run of form in the Spanish top-tier league. However, Cazorla recently revealed that he hopes to return to Arsenal some day in the future. The midfielder spent 6 years in Arsenal after joining the club in 2012. Santi Cazorla made 129 appearances for Arsenal and scored 25 goals in that time. "When you are at a big club like Arsenal, sometimes you don't realise what it means to be there until you are gone," said Santi in a recent interview.

Santi Cazorla wants to finish what he started

Santi Cazorla didn't make a single appearance for Arsenal in his final year at the club. He picked up a scary injury in 2016. Referring to his final days at Arsenal, Santi Cazorla said that he never got to say a proper goodbye to his team and his fans at London. "It was the biggest team I played for in my career, and I miss everything about Arsenal," added Santi Cazorla. However, he is not sure about his legacy in Arsenal. Santi Cazorla expressed his desire to play at the Emirates for one last time before he retires.

Will Arsenal bring back Santi Cazorla?

Would you take Santi Cazorla on a loan till end of season? — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) January 23, 2020

Santi Cazorla injury

Santi Cazorla was struck with a severe injury. He had eight surgeries on his ankle and almost lost his foot after an infection got vicious. However, he has managed to find his momentum back in Villarreal. He scored 7 goals and provided 11 assists for the Spanish-based team last year. We will have to wait and watch if Cazorla gets an opportunity to return to Arsenal either as a player or as a coach.

