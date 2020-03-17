Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 'wants' To Sign For Barcelona This Summer: Report

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to join Barcelona in the summer. Aubameyang's contract with Arsenal is set to expire next summer and the Gabon striker is keen for a move away from the Emirates in order to win titles. The Barcelona transfer news suggests that the LaLiga giants are in dire need of a striker and have identified Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as a target for the summer.

Barcelona transfer news: Arsenal captain Aubameyang a priority

Luis Suarez is entering the twilight years of his career at Camp Nou and Barcelona are eager to secure a deal for his successor. Barcelona are in the hunt for a prolific goalscorer who can complement their philosophy. So far, Antoine Griezmann has been unable to score goals on a regular basis since his move to Catalonia in the summer. Therefore, Barcelona have lined up Arsenal star Aubameyang as their prime summer target.

Barcelona transfer news: Sights set on Aubameyang

Arsenal's Aubameyang "wants to sign for Barcelona"https://t.co/GKIeYFVrlS — AS English (@English_AS) March 17, 2020

Arsenal transfer news: Aubameyang set to leave?

Aubamenyang signed for Arsenal in January 2018 and in less than two and a half years at the Emirates Stadium, he has played 105 times scoring 64 goals, 49 of them coming in the Premier League. However, Arsenal have failed to lay their hands on any silverware since 2017 and Aubameyang might be tempted to win some trophies before he retires. A move to Barcelona would likely fulfil the 30-year-old Aubameyang's appetite for silverware, with Barcelona regularly competing for the LaLiga title as well as the Champions League.

Arsenal transfer news: Aubameyang needs a new contract

Arsenal have made allowing their key players to run down their contracts a habit of late. Aubameyang will enter the last 12 months of his current deal when the new season begins. For Arsenal, it is imperative to tie down the Gabon international at north London because of his goals and ability to perform in big games. Aubameyang is currently the second-highest goalscorer in the Premier League.

