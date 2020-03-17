Cristiano Ronaldo's Hometown Rocked By Earthquake As Juve Star Undergoes Self-quarantine

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has been enduring a difficult time since the past few weeks. The Portuguese international has undergone self-quarantine in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal fearing the coronavirus outbreak. However, his island hometown was recently rocked by a low-magnitude earthquake.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine Madeira pad has rooftop pool, ocean view: Watch

Earthquake strikes Madeira amid Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine

According to the Portuguese media, Madeira was rocked by an earthquake on Sunday, March 15. It is reported that the earthquake hit the 3.8-mark on the Richter scale with its epicentre said to be 51 km away from Funchal, the capital of Madeira. However, there have been no reports of any casualties due to the natural calamity. Meanwhile, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been unaffected too.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine after Juve teammate tests positive for Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Juve superstar travels to Madeira to visit his mother

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo had to rush to Madeira to visit his ailing mother. Dolores Aveiro suffered a stroke, after which the Portuguese forward had to leave first-team training to be by his mother’s side. The winger then returned to Turin to participate in the team’s training, only to return to Madeira a few days later.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Player not infected by Juventus Coronavirus

Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Italy is the most affected European nation

Cristiano Ronaldo was advised to undergo self-quarantine after his Juventus teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. The Portuguese international decided to fly down to his hometown which felt much safer than Italy, by Ronaldo's own admission. Italy has become the most affected European country by the pandemic, second only to China globally. Thousands of people have died in the country.

Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Juve forward expresses concerns on Juventus coronavirus situation

Later, it was reported that another Juventus star Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus. However, the club later denied any such report, claiming that the Argentine international was fit and doing fine. Cristiano Ronaldo also issued a statement expressing his concerns on the pandemic that has gripped the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo self-quarantine: Player expresses remorse on several deaths

Cristiano Ronaldo expressed remorse for all those who had lost their lives in this battle against Coronavirus. He also extended his solidarity to those who are undergoing treatment for the same, particularly mentioning his teammate Daniele Rugani. He acknowledged the determination of health professionals across the world in their untiring efforts in curbing the menace.

Cristiano Ronaldo buys island to escape pandemic

It was also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo had bought an entire island to isolate himself and his family. As per Portuguese media reports, the Juventus forward has bought an island in the Pacific ocean to escape the impact of coronavirus. His girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez posted pictures of their new island-mansion on Instagram as well.

Juventus coronavirus update: All games suspended

Fearing the pandemic, all major sporting events across Europe have been suspended. Italy is the most affected country and has suspended Serie A games until April in order to avoid mass congregation of people. Meanwhile, UEFA has announced the suspension of Champions League and Europa League fixtures until further notice. The European governing body could also announce the postponement of Euro 2020 until next year.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo misses Juve training, player staying in Madeira amid coronavirus threat