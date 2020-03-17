Ronaldinho Plays Futsal In Paraguay Prison Yard With Inmates: Watch Video

Ronaldinho may have retired from professional football in January 2018 but it appears he still has a few tricks with the ball at his feet. The 39-year-old is currently serving time in a Paraguayan prison after being found guilty in the Ronaldinho passport case. The Ronaldinho prison inmates had the pleasure of playing alongside the World Cup winner.

Ronaldinho prison case: Ronaldinho passport issue

Along with his brother Roberto, the Barcelona legend was found guilty after the Ronaldinho passport which was used to enter Paraguay was judged to be adulterated. Officers eventually found out the Ronaldinho passport was a fake and arrested the former Brazilian forward. Due to the Ronaldinho passport being a duplicate, there is a probability that footballing legend could face up to six months in a Paraguayan jail.

Ronaldinho prison inmates win Futsal tournament

Despite serving jail time, the inmates at the prison had the luxury to play alongside one of the greatest footballers ever to grace the sport in a Futsal tournament. But to make the story weirder, the winner of the futsal tournament was to be awarded a 16kg pig. Either way, the Ronaldinho prison teammates prevailed with the Brazilian's five goals and six assists propelling his side to an 11-2 victory.

Ronaldinho wins the tournament in prison with an exhibition.



⚽ 5 goals

📞6 assists

The prize: a 15-kilo sucker 🐖🐖



A better quality image of the award ceremony of the monarchs of the Futsal tournament of the Specialized Association in Paraguay pic.twitter.com/aSiAYLG9rr — Enock Kobina Essel Niccolò Makaveli (@EnockKobinaEsse) March 14, 2020

Watch: Ronaldinho futsal skills

Ronaldinho is in jail playing football and running the show there. Not even prison can take away his happiness 🤣🙌 pic.twitter.com/NDZgSEA1Tx — Benaiah👑 (@kwamebenaiah) March 14, 2020

¡La magia intacta! Ronaldinho participó en el torneo de futsal de la cárcel donde se encuentra retenido en Paraguay, marcó 5 goles y demostró que sigue haciendo magia con sus pies. #Ronaldinho #Paraguay #FútbolHD #HablaDeportes pic.twitter.com/RqDBz8a87h — Habla Deportes (@HablaDeportes) March 14, 2020

Ronaldinho prison news: Does Ronaldinho have Coronavirus?

Fans are still curious to know whether the answer to the question 'Does Ronaldinho have coronavirus'?. The answer to that question remains uncertain but Ronaldinho was tested for Coronavirus earlier this week. There is still no confirmation on the results.

