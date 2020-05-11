Arsenal Left Their Soul At Highbury, Became Big Company At Emirates: Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes that the Gunners changed from a family business to a big company after their move from the Highbury Stadium to the Emirates. Arsenal moved out from Highbury in 2006 after attempts to expand the stadium were blocked by the community and the resulting reduction in capacity and matchday revenues. Arsene Wenger believes that while the move away was necessary, the club 'left their soul' at Highbury.

Also Read: Arsenal Owners Net Worth Rises By £323 Million Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal left their soul at Highbury after Emirates move

Speaking to beIN Sports, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that The Gunners failed to create an atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium similar to the one in Highbury. Wenger added that football teams can either choose to stay in the past or move forward. Arsene Wenger, who lead the Arsenal's 'Invincibles' team in 2003, said that the move from Highbury was necessary in order to compete with other clubs. He added that while Arsenal tried to recreate Highbury's atmosphere at the Emirates, the club failed to do so as the purity of football was much more at the former ground.

Also Read: Arsenal Owners Set To Make Large Cash Injection Into Club To Reduce Losses

The last game at Highbury, a Thierry Henry hattrick, Lasagne Gate, Spurs bottling and top 4 Secured. So many emotions in one day 😅 #AFC



pic.twitter.com/iWavo4OilV — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) May 7, 2020

Highbury holds a special place in my heart: Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said that Highbury will always hold a special place in his heart and is a place linked with love. Wenger added that during their time at Highbury, they were 40 people maximum but the number has now significantly increased to 600. He added that Arsenal moved on from being a family business to a big company.

He added that Emirates Stadium has failed to recreate the Highbury atmosphere due to the distance between the fans and the pitch. Wenger added that at Highbury players could shake hands with the fans during a corner which gave the feeling of togetherness on the pitch, something Liverpool and Everton bring about today.

Also Read: Ander Herrera Opens Up Man United Exit Despite Being A 'fan' Of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Also Read: Arsenal Handed Boost After Thomas Partey Tells Friend He Wants To Join Gunners