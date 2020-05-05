Arsenal Handed Boost After Thomas Partey Tells Friend He Wants To Join Gunners

The coronavirus pandemic is set to have a huge impact on the upcoming transfer window for Arsenal with manager Mikel Arteta set to be handed a restricted transfer budget. Several of Arsenal's first-team stars, including captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are also being linked with a move away from the Emirates. However, while the transfer scenario seems gloomy for the North London outfit, the Gunners were handed a massive boost after long-time target Thomas Partey reportedly expressed his desire to move to the Emirates.

Thomas Partey transfer: Atletico Madrid star tells friend he wants to join Arsenal

According to The Telegraph, Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey has reportedly told a friend that he wants to join Arsenal in the summer. The report further suggests the Ghana international hopes that the Gunners can reach an agreement with his club. Thomas Partey reportedly has a release clause of £45 million which Arsenal could trigger at any time with manager Mikel Arteta interested in adding a defensive midfielder to his ranks. While a Thomas Partey transfer to Arsenal seems a formality considering the interest of both parties, Premier League rivals Man United and Liverpool both could join the race to sign the Ghana international.

#Arsenal target Thomas Partey has told friends he wants to join the Gunners this summer and is hopeful that an agreement can be reached with #Atletico Madrid. [Metro] pic.twitter.com/PHNdcbx7eA — Arsenal News Channel (@Arsenalnewschan) May 4, 2020

Thomas Partey transfer: Arsenal could trade Alexandre Lacazette for Atletico Madrid star

With the coronavirus pandemic set to affect club finances massively, a trade deal for Thomas Partey could be on the cards or Arsenal. Atletico Madrid have expressed an interest in signing Alexandre Lacazette in a bid to strengthen their attack after the departure of Antoine Griezmann last summer. The Arsenal striker is well regarded for his prowess in front of goal and the pressing forward could be a massive addition to Diego Simone's side. A swap deal has been speculated by reports in Europe with Arsenal willing to let their No. 9 go after the emergence of youngster Gabriel Martinelli.

