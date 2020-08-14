Arsenal Confirm Willian's Signing, Becomes 2nd Brazilian From Chelsea To Move After Luiz

After several days of speculation, Arsenal have confirmed Willian's transfer to the Emirates for free. The Brazil international's Chelsea contract expired with the Blues' exit from the Champions League, having suffered a humiliating 7-1 defeat against Bayern Munich over two legs in the Round of 16.

Also Read | Arsenal to offer Willian £220k-a-week, three-year contract despite 55 staff layoffs

Mikel Arteta speaks on the Willian transfer to Arsenal

Arsenal have beaten the likes of Barcelona and Inter Miami to seal the Willian transfer from Chelsea. The winger managed 47 appearances for Frank Lampard across all competitions last season. He netted nine goals during this phase and ended the season in fine form.

Willian has agreed to a three-season contract with Arsenal and will reportedly earn £100,000-a-week ($130,000). Mikel Arteta expressed his happiness on the Willian transfer to the Emirates. As quoted by Mirror, the Spaniard described Willian as a player who can make the difference for the Gunners. The club was monitoring the Brazilian for the past few months and had a resolve to strengthen the wing as well as the attacking midfield, that's where Willian helps, with Arteta praising his versatility.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil speaks on pay cut refusal, says Arsenal didn't give details, 'forced' players

Premier League transfers: Arteta impressed with Willian's desire to succeed

Mikel Arteta stated that Wilian could play in several different positions. The manager was impressed with the Brazilian's desire to play for Arsenal, despite having achieved immense experience in the world of football. Reports claim that Willian will wear the no. 12 shirt for the Gunners. He joins former Chelsea man David Luiz, who joined the Emirates-based outfit last season.

💬 "It is the character that I want. The kind of player that when things get difficult in the game that wants to take responsibility, wants the ball and wants to win the game for the team."



👔 @m8arteta discusses the signing of @WillianBorges88 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 14, 2020

After a short stint lasting two seasons in the Russian Premier League, Chelsea confirmed the Willian transfer to Chelsea in 2013. Having spent seven seasons at the club, the Brazil international managed 339 appearances across all competitions. During this time, he netted 63 goals for the Blues before joining Arsenal.

Also Read | Iconic former Arsenal manger Arsene Wenger rejects opportunity to join Barcelona: Report

Barcelona also interested in the Willian transfer

Besides Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter Miami were also interested in roping in the winger. This is however not the first time that the Catalan giants expressed their willingness to rope in the winger. Last season as well, rumours of a Willian transfer to the Camp Nou were doing the rounds but a deal failed to materialise.

Also Read | 'Ozil khush hua!' Arsenal star enacts iconic Bollywood lines much to Indian fans' delight

Image courtesy: arsenal.com