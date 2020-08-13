Iconic Former Arsenal Manger Arsene Wenger Rejects Opportunity To Join Barcelona: Report

Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger has reportedly turned down an offer to manage LaLiga giants Barcelona. As per reports, Barca were considering the 70-year-old as a potential replacement to their current boss, Quique Setien. Barcelona's board is seemingly unhappy with their 61-year-old Spanish manager. Barcelona couldn't hold on to their LaLiga title as they lost the race against their rivals Real Madrid after the restart. Barcelona's run in the Champions League will be pivotal with regard to Setien's future at the club. Barcelona have reportedly started looking for alternatives and Arsene Wenger looked like a fitting option to the club.

Barcelona news: Wenger rejects Barcelona's offer

As reported by Le10 Sport, Barcelona approached Arsene Wenger to consider the job but the iconic French manager turned down the role. Arsenal Wenger is a member of the technical panel of the International Football Association Board, and also the chairman of FIFA's technical study group. The Frenchman has not managed any side since he left the Gunners back in 2018. Wenger has also featured as a pundit in a number of games since he left the managerial role in north London. Le10 Sport added that Wenger rejected Barcelona's offer because he wasn't impressed with their long-term plans.

Arsène Wenger has had several very attractive offers as of late, with Barcelona being the most recent, but Wenger turned down Barcelona’s approach to be their manager, despite discussions around the project & terms that would have been offered. [@AlexisBernard10 exclusive] #afc pic.twitter.com/4LHr2t5RJT — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 12, 2020

Barcelona news: Could club legend Xavi return?

Barcelona also approached their former ace Xavi for the managerial role before they appointed Setien back in January 2020. However, at the time, Xavi declined the offer as the iconic former midfielder wanted to join the Catalans for a fresh season. The 40-year-old former Spanish ace was reportedly not happy with the situation Ernesto Valverde left the club in and the Spaniard didn't want to start his Barcelona's managerial career on a poor note. Xavi is currently managing Qatar side Al Sadd and recently extended his contract with the club till 2021. Xavi, however, has expressed his desire to manage the Blaugrana in the coming years.

Barcelona news: Champions League result could decide Setien's future

Barcelona might be forced to retain Setien if they end up winning the Champions League this season. It's been 5 years since Barcelona last won the Champions League and the club is desperate to clinch the trophy, seeing as how it will be their only piece of major silverware this season. Barcelona have successfully reached the quarter-finals of the competition and have a mammoth challenge in Bayern Munich waiting for them. Barcelona will face Bayern Munich on Friday, June 14 (Saturday, June 15 at 12:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: UEFA.com)