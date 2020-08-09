'Ozil Khush Hua!' Arsenal Star Enacts Iconic Bollywood Lines Much To Indian Fans' Delight

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is known to be a huge Bollywood aficionado. The former German international has expressed his love for India and Bollywood and has time and again entertained his Indian admirers on social media. The 2014 World Cup winner has again wowed his supporters in India, by speaking enacting iconic Bollywood dialogues in Hindi.

Arsenal star Ozil enacts iconic Bollywood dialogues for Premier League India

In a video uploaded by Premier League India, Mesut Ozil could be seen recreating some of Bollywood's most iconic dialogues. The 31-year-old portrayed the famous dialogue "Rahul Naam Toh Suna Hoga" from the 1997 Yash Chopra movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Ozil followed it up will another iconic delivery, this time enacting Amrish Puri's legendary dialogue "Mogambo Khush Hua" from the 1987 film Mr India. Ozil has often used Hindi on his social media to engage with Indian fans online. While fans are certainly divided on his stint at Arsenal since signing a new contract, they were clearly impressed by his Hindi and dialogue delivery.

Ozil is an avid gamer and has opened up his own gaming channel, named M10ESports. The Premier League star welcomed an Indian person named Siddh Chandarana on his team in 2018 and announced his arrival in Hindi. Ozil has also previously had social media interactions with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, who is an Arsenal fan and the official ambassador for the Premier League in India. Ozil had a chat with Ranveer in his movie Gully Boy's lingo on social media after the Arsenal star had uploaded a photo where he met the iconic Dil Toh Pagal Hai star at the Emirates Stadium.

May I introduce to you: Siddh „jenasid“ Chandarana is the next member of the @M10Esports family! ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ’ªðŸ¼ðŸŽ® @jenasidfc is one of India’s very best FIFA Athletes. Welcome to the squad!!! Team mein apka hardik swagat haiðŸ‘ðŸ¼ #M1Ö #TeamOzil pic.twitter.com/nGenrIyhaG — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 24, 2018

Mesut Ozil net worth: Premier League star's contract at Arsenal

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Mesut Ozil net worth is estimated at €91 million ($100 million). The 31-year-old has played for the likes of Schalke 04 and Werder Bremen in Germany, Real Madrid in Spain and Arsenal in England during his career. Ozil was also part of the winning the FIFA World Cup with Germany in 2014. His move to Arsenal for a reported fee of €47 million ($52 million) made him the most expensive German player of all time, which was recently broken by Timo Werner. Ozil's contract was extended by a further three years in 2017, increasing his salary to €22 million ($24 million) annually. According to French publication L’Equipe, the former German international is the second highest-paid player in the Premier League after Man United's David de Gea.

Disclaimer: The above Mesut Ozil net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image Courtesy: Mesut Ozil Instagram)