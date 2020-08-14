Arsenal To Offer Willian £220k-a-week, Three-year Contract Despite 55 Staff Layoffs

FA Cup winners Arsenal are reportedly willing to offer Willian a three-year contract with an astonishing £220,000-a-week wage deal. If (or when) finalised, the deal will make Willian the second-highest earner at Arsenal, only behind Mesut Ozil, but has raised questions over the club's recent decision to make 55 employees redundant. The Gunners are reportedly expected to announce the Willian transfer over the weekend following the Brazilian's Chelsea exit this week.

Willian transfer news: Arsenal to bump Willian salary to lure winger to the Emirates

Arsenal set their sights on a Willian transfer after the 32-year-old became a free agent this week. It was previously reported that Arsenal were preparing to offer Willian a base salary of around £100,000 a week, which would be a dip on his £120,000-a-week wages at west London. Reports from the Mirror claim that Willian was happy at Stamford Bridge but the Blues were unwilling to offer him the three-year contract he desired.

💷 Willian will earn an astonishing £220,000 a week at Arsenal after he completes his free transfer from Chelsea, with the contract expected to be signed off by Sunday. (Mail) #CFC #AFC — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) August 13, 2020

However, according to reports from the Daily Mail, Willian has been tipped to join the Gunners following the offer of a huge signing-on fee that will significantly boost his basic weekly wage. It is claimed that Arsenal are now willing to offer Willian his desired three-year contract with a whopping £220,000 a week. Over his three years at Arsenal, Willian is set to earn around £35million and more bizarrely, the claim is that Willian's deal will include the option of a fourth year.

Arsenal layoffs: Gunners to offer Willian contract following staff redundancies

Only last week, Arsenal released a statement over their decision to make 55 employees redundant due to the financial ramifications of the pandemic. However, Willian could become the second-highest-paid player at Arsenal if he decides to agree on his new deal. Arsenal's board came under severe criticism after the decision to make 55 employees redundant was revealed and it was also claimed that the club pushed back the announcement of Willian's arrival as it would have reflected poorly on the club.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is prepared to offload a number of fringe players following Willian’s arrival in a bid to balance the books. The likes of Mesut Ozil, Matteo Guendouzi, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Rob Holding have all been put up for sale during the summer window. Arsenal are also considering a move for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey.

Image Credits- Willian Instagram