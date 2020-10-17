Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners To Hijack Man United's £35m Move For Pau Torres

Arsenal had a pretty satisfactory summer transfer window, but the Gunners are not just done yet for the season with Mikel Arteta making sweeping changes as he takes the helm in his first full season at the Emirates. Arsenal were keen on signing Houssem Aourar from Lyon on deadline day, but after activating Thomas Partey's release clause, the Gunners have shifted their focus to defence. A move for Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has been mooted, who has also courted interest from Manchester United.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Says He's 'less Obsessed With Scoring Goals' As He Focuses More On Team Play

Arsenal transfer news: Arteta eyes £35 million Pau Torres transfer in January

Arsenal are reportedly keen to bring Pau Torres to the Premier League in January in a deal that will cost the Gunners nearly £35 million. Despite boasting an abundance of players who can play centre-back, Arsenal believe that a move for the Villarreal defender is an important piece of Arteta's rebuild puzzle.

However, the Gunners will face stiff competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United, who remain keen on bringing the Spain international to Old Trafford. Defence has been a problem area for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with his side having conceded a staggering 11 goals in just three games so far this season.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho Slams Project Big Picture, Says Football Can't Be Just For The Elite

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a £35m swoop for highly-rated Villarreal defender Pau Torres in January. [@MailSport] #afc — AFC Transfer News (@Arsenal_TNews) October 16, 2020

Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have all found it difficult to live up to the Red Devils' lofty ambitions, and a move for a centre-back is likely to be high on their agenda. Man United transfer news reports suggest that Pau Torres is a backup to No. 1 target Dayot Upamecano for both Arsenal and Manchester United, but Liverpool are favourites to sign the RB Leipzig defender. The Gunners are looking to offload Mustafi, Sokratis and David Luiz next summer, with Pau Torres significantly improving a defence that includes the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Pablo Mari.

Also Read: De Bruyne Out Injured, Won't Play Against Arsenal And Next Few Games, Says Pep Guardiola

The Red Devils, on the other hand, are hoping to sell Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, with both defenders having fallen out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Pau Torres joined Villarreal in 2002 and has progressed through the club's ranks to establish his status a Spanish international footballer. Having spent the 2018-19 season on loan, the centre-back made a name for himself in the heart of former Arsenal manager Unai Emery's defence, with his side qualifying for the Europa League group stage.

Also Read: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Says He Knows How Important Virat Kohli Is To Indian Culture

(Image Courtesy: Pau Torres Instagram)