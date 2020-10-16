Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Says He Knows How Important Virat Kohli Is To Indian Culture

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was recently seen interacting with Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli. The duo had a chat on an Instagram Live session which was organized by PUMA India on Wednesday. While Virat Kohli and Pep Guardiola discussed a range of topics, the Man City coach was heard praising the importance Virat Kohli plays in Indian culture.

Pep Guardiola admits he doesn’t understand cricket

Speaking to Virat Kohli online, Pep Guardiola admitted that he doesn’t understand cricket at all. The Man City boss during his conversation with Virat Kohli explained that since he hails from Catalonia, he doesn’t have a great knowledge of cricket. Referring to Test matches, Pep Guardiola admitted that he was puzzled after he heard that you can play a game for multiple days and still have it end in a draw. However, despite claiming he doesn’t understand cricket, Pep Guardiola praised Virat Kohli during the Instagram Live.

The Man City boss claimed that despite not seeing a game of cricket, he understands how important Virat Kohli is to Indian culture. Concluding his views on cricket, Pep Guardiola said that while the game may be an attractive sport in some ways, it is the most complicated game to understand. The coach also asked Virat Kohli to watch a game of cricket and football with him, as he promised the Indian skipper that he wants to learn cricket.

Virat Kohli promises to teach Pep Guardiola cricket

During the Instagram Live, Pep Guardiola also asked Virat Kohli to teach him cricket, with the 31-year-old promising the Man City boss that he’ll teach him the rules of the game. After listening to Pep Guardiola, Virat Kohli admitted that the rules of football are much easier to understand and that’s what makes the game so popular all over the world. Pep Guardiola also revealed that he hasn’t ever been to India, with the master tactician expressing his desire to visit the country once the pandemic is over.

Pep Guardiola will next be seen on the touchline when his side take the field against Arsenal in the Premier League. The Man City vs Arsenal game will take place on Saturday, October 17 at 10:00 pm IST. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will next be seen in action when his Bangalore side take on the Rajasthan outfit in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on October 17 at 3:30 pm IST.

Image Credits: PUMA India Instagram