De Bruyne Out Injured, Won't Play Against Arsenal And Next Few Games, Says Pep Guardiola

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out for the clash against Arsenal at the Etihad on Saturday, October 17. The Catalan boss also revealed that the Belgian is set to face some time on the sidelines, which could see him miss City's next few games. On Monday, the Belgian national team revealed on Twitter that De Bruyne had left the national team camp to return to Man City as he "wasn't fit enough to play against Iceland".

Kevin De Bruyne injury update: Pep Guardiola reveals injury blow for Man City

While speaking to reporters ahead of Man City's clash against Arsenal on Sunday, Pep Guardiola revealed that Kevin De Bruyne won't feature against the Gunners. "Most of the players came back better from the international break but Kevin won't be fit to face Arsenal." Guardiola went on to explain that De Bruyne's injury wasn't too serious but added that the midfielder will miss City's next few games. "De Bruyne's injury doesn't look like much but it will keep him out for at least the next few games," added Guardiola.

OFFICIAL: Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will miss Saturday's match against Arsenal. — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) October 16, 2020

De Bruyne was subbed off in the 73rd minute of Belgium’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League defeat against England at Wembley on Sunday. Following his substitution, De Bruynee was seen having a long discussion with Belgium national team manager Roberto Martinez after he trudged off the pitch. Martinez later revealed that De Bruyne hadn't actually sustained an injury but 'felt something' which led to the precautionary substitution.

UPDATE: @DeBruyneKev returned to his club. He couldn’t be fit enough to play against Iceland. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) October 12, 2020

Man City team news ahead of Arsenal game

Having confirmed De Bruyne's absence for the game against Arsenal, Guardiola went on to explain that striker Gabriel Jesus will also be unavailable for a while. "He (Jesus) has an injury in the front part of his leg and we don't want to risk losing him for a long time," declared Guardiola. However, while there were injury concerns over Jesus and De Bruyne, Guardiola went on to state that Sergio Aguero was 'looking good' in training. "Sergio is looking good in training while Joao (Cancelo) and Bernardo (Silva) have recovered completely."

Man City vs Arsenal live stream details

Man City will host Mikel Arteta's Arsenal at the Etihad on Saturday evening with the game scheduled to kick off at 5:30 BST (10:00 pm IST). Fans in India can watch the Man City vs Arsenal game live on Star Sports Select 2 SD & HD. The ame can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Image Credits - Man City Instagram