Arsenal Great Arsene Wenger Wants January Window Scrapped As Wantaway Players 'give Up'

Arsenal's legendary manager Arsene Wenger has advised officials to scrap the January transfer window amid the coronavirus crisis. Arsene Wenger, who is now appointed as FIFA's Head of Global Development, has called for some changes in the way clubs move forward after the pandemic. Arsene Wenger is one of the key members in the International Football Association Board's review and decision-making process on law changes within the game. Wenger has asked to put limitations on certain things including 'licensing for agents', 'how much clubs can pay in wages', 'abolishing the mid-season transfer window'.

Arsene Wenger wants January transfer window scrapped

Arsene Wenger believes that the January transfer window takes away all the motivation from 'out of favour' players to perform well if they start failing. As reported by The Mirror, Arsenal's former manager stated: "I am for the abolition of the January transfer window. Managers don't deal with this second window well. In October, as soon as a player does not play anymore, he tries to find a solution elsewhere and waits for January to leave, He is no longer mobilised, he gives up."

Arsene Wenger on best January transfer window signing for Arsenal

In a recent interview with beIN Sports, Arsene Wenger was asked about his best January window signing for Arsenal. The 70-year-old Frenchman ignored the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Anelka and Edu, who entered Arsenal as winter signings and chose Nwankwo Kanu. "What a difficult question. Over 20 years… maybe Kanu. In the middle of the season, that had a big impact and was a huge player," said Arsene Wenger. Nwankwo Kanu joined Arsenal from Inter Milan in 1999 for a sum of €4.62 million. Nwankwo Kanu scored a total of 17 goals in his first full season.

Premier League return: Clubs start resume group training

Earlier this week on Monday, May 18, Premier League teams agreed to resume group training as the English top-flight aims a return in mid-June. Germany's top-tier league, Bundesliga, became the first major European league to resume football last weekend for the first time since the lockdown. When it comes to England, all Premier League games will be played behind closed doors, just like the Bundesliga. Clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United have resumed training with a Premier League return on the cards. However, Arsenal are yet to resume training.

Interestingly, there has been opposition to the resumption of training. Watford captain Troy Deeney refused to return to training as one player and a couple of staff members tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. Chelsea's N'Golo Kante also missed the second day of training for the Blues.

