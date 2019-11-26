Arsenal Have Reportedly Contacted Mikel Arteta And Eddie Howe To Replace Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by the club after a string of bad performances by the team. It is reported that the Arsenal management is already looking for a suitable replacement. Some names that have been doing the rounds quite frequently are those of Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe.

Arsenal tried to rope in Mikel Arteta after Arsene Wenger's departure

Before Unai Emery was appointed as Arsenal’s manager, former club captain Mikel Arteta was on the verge of taking up the managerial responsibility. Since his retirement from football, Mikel Arteta has been involved with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola as the club’s assistant manager. It is now believed that the Spaniard feels ready for a top managerial job.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is also being considered for the job

Eddie Howe is also being considered for the top job. He is presently the manager of Premier League club AFC Bournemouth. The defender spent most of his time at Bournemouth during his footballing career. Premier League club Everton are also considering Eddie Howe as a replacement for club manager Marco Silva.

Arsenal drew against Southampton in the previous Premier League match, and this has led to intense criticism of the manager. The home crowd at the Emirates Stadium made it evident that they wanted Unai Emery to be sacked. Former Juventus manager Max Allegri, who left Juventus this season, is also being considered as one of the options to replace Emery. However, he has been linked to a potential move to Napoli with pressure mounting on Carlo Ancelotti. Another name in the list of contenders for the top job includes former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was recently sacked by the club. It is reported that the Arsenal management admire Pochettino’s playing style.

Arsenal face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday, November 28, 2019 (Friday, November 29, 2019 for India). Arsenal are presently placed eighth in the Premier League table with just four wins out of 13 matches that they have played.