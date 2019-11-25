The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sir Alex Ferguson And Ed Woodward Get Into A Heated Argument During United's PL Match

Football News

#WoodwardOut was trending all over Twitter as fans were furious on the executive vice-president for his behaviour towards Sir Alex Ferguson. Read more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United were up against newly promoted-side Sheffield United in their Premier League 2019-20 Matchday 13 clash. Sheffield United, who are experiencing a very bright season currently, scored the first two goals of the match. Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær were in for a shock as John Fleck (19') and Lys Mousset (52') gave the hosts a two-goal lead in the game. However, Manchester United shifted the flow of the match with Brandon Williams (72'), Mason Greenwood (77') and Marcus Rashford (79') scoring three goals in seven minutes to hand 'Red Devils' the lead. The match took its last turn when Oli McBurnie spoiled Manchester United's party with a late 90' minute equalizer. 

Also Read | Champions League: Roger Federer Would Like To Win In Europe With This Club

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the crowd along with David Gill and Manchester United's executive vice-president Ed Woodward. Apparently, Sir Alex Ferguson and Woodward got into a heated argument during the 3-3 draw between Manchester United and Sheffield United. To back this claim, there were several images circulated on the internet which hinted that the two had an argument between the match.

Also Read | LOK Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

In the pictures, Ed Woodward appears to be shouting and pointing out something to Manchester United's most respected. It's difficult to make out what really happened by seeing the pictures. However, some Manchester United fans were taking none of it. #WoodwardOut was trending all over Twitter as fans were furious on the executive vice-president for his behaviour towards Sir Alex Ferguson. 

Also Read | Champions League Points Table: How The Teams Have Fared Before Matchday 5

Manchester United tweets after the pictures went viral:

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG