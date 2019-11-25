Sir Alex Ferguson And Ed Woodward Get Into A Heated Argument During United's PL Match

Manchester United were up against newly promoted-side Sheffield United in their Premier League 2019-20 Matchday 13 clash. Sheffield United, who are experiencing a very bright season currently, scored the first two goals of the match. Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjær were in for a shock as John Fleck (19') and Lys Mousset (52') gave the hosts a two-goal lead in the game. However, Manchester United shifted the flow of the match with Brandon Williams (72'), Mason Greenwood (77') and Marcus Rashford (79') scoring three goals in seven minutes to hand 'Red Devils' the lead. The match took its last turn when Oli McBurnie spoiled Manchester United's party with a late 90' minute equalizer.

Manchester United's legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson was spotted in the crowd along with David Gill and Manchester United's executive vice-president Ed Woodward. Apparently, Sir Alex Ferguson and Woodward got into a heated argument during the 3-3 draw between Manchester United and Sheffield United. To back this claim, there were several images circulated on the internet which hinted that the two had an argument between the match.

In the pictures, Ed Woodward appears to be shouting and pointing out something to Manchester United's most respected. It's difficult to make out what really happened by seeing the pictures. However, some Manchester United fans were taking none of it. #WoodwardOut was trending all over Twitter as fans were furious on the executive vice-president for his behaviour towards Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United tweets after the pictures went viral:

Ed Woodward’s arguing with SAF



Now this has pissed me off. Ed Woodward shouting at the best manager of all time who won 38 trophies for us fu.... Woodward 😡 #mufc pic.twitter.com/ZmNx6PUfyX — Ammad🤙🏻😈 (@Ammadutd) November 24, 2019

Woodward had the audacity to shout at Sir Alex yesterday. Maybe instead of changing the manager and staff on a regular basis, United actually need to replace woodward. We cannot keep changing managers, Ole has actually improved academy graduates #Woodward #ManchesterUnited — Arjun Bhandari (@AB_Your_Baby) November 25, 2019

Woodward is gonna give Fergie a heart attack at this point and for him to witness all that he’s built in over two decades come to shit. Enough is enough. WOODWARD OUT #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fJQ3VNSaCW — kev🌎☄️🚀🎭 (@trillkevooo) November 24, 2019

