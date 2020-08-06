Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners In Talks To Sign Brazilian Duo Of Coutinho And Willian

The coronavirus pandemic has had massive financial implications for Arsenal, with the Gunners having laid off 55 employees due to losses suffered by the club. The negative economic projections are also set to affect the club's transfer activity with manager Mikel Arteta likely to seek bargains in the summer market. Arsenal transfer news has linked the club to deals for Chelsea star Willian and Barcelona outcast Phillipe Coutinho as the Gunners look to strengthen their side in a bid to return to Champions League football.

Arsenal transfer news: Willian to Arsenal links intensify after Chelsea star rejects new deal

Chelsea star Willian is on his way out of Stamford Bridge at the end of this season after failing to agree on new terms with the Blues. According to Arsenal transfer news, the Gunners are set to offer the Brazilian international a deal to stay in London, with Mikel Arteta keen on adding the experienced winger to his attack. The Willian to Arsenal transfer will see the Gunners award him with a three-year deal, which Chelsea were reluctant to do.

According to Arsenal transfer news, the Willian to Arsenal transfer will see the 31-year-old bag a massive £10 million signing on fee. While the Willian to Arsenal links have been growing, the Brazilian is also on the radar of LaLiga giants Barcelona and David Beckham's MLS outfit Inter Miami. The Chelsea star is reportedly leaning towards staying in London with Arsenal providing a perfect opportunity for the 31-year-old.

Arsenal are still pushing to sign Willian as a free agent. Talks on with the player and his agents about salary. Philippe Coutinho has been offered days ago but there’s nothing advanced atm. ⚪️🔴 #AFC #transfers https://t.co/hgNJBCwyRV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2020

Arsenal transfer news: Phillipe Coutinho to Arsenal?

While Barcelona and Arsenal are involved in a tug of war to sign free-agent Willian, the clubs are also embroiled in negotiations for Blaugrana outcast Phillipe Coutinho to return to England. The Brazilian international signed for a club-record fee of €160m (£142 million) in January 2018 but has failed to make a considerable impact and was shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich. Cash-strapped Barcelona are interested in signing Gunners midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, and the Blaugrana could offer Coutinho to Arsenal in return. Arteta is interested in bringing Coutinho to Arsenal on loan, but that would require the LaLiga giants to pay a portion of his enormous wages. While a Coutinho transfer could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the Gunners, they are set to prioritise signing fellow Brazilain Willian according to the latest roundup of Arsenal transfer news.

(Image Courtesy: Willian, Philippe Coutinho Instagram)