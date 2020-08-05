Who Is Jadon Sancho's Agent? Nigeria's Emeka Obasi Boasts Of Exciting Clientele

Manchester United's pursuit of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho has proven to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer. The Red Devils have been wanting to bring the 20-year-old to Old Trafford for the past 18 months. With Champions League football secured, Jadon Sancho transfer talks reached an advanced stage between both clubs, before Man United threatened to walk away from the deal. As the negotiations hit a roadblock, here's a look at Jadon Sancho's agent Emeka Obasi and his impressive clientele.

Jadon Sancho agent: Dortmund appoint 'neutral agent' to complete Jadon Sancho transfer

According to multiple reports, Man United have threatened to walk away from the Jadon Sancho transfer with Borussia Dortmund adamant at not compromising on their £108 million (€120 million) valuation of the England international. With negotiations hitting a roadblock, Dortmund have appointed an intermediary to conduct high-level talks with Man United, according to Bild's Christian Falk. Acording to Bild, Marco Lichtsteiner has been appointed for the task, who is the brother of former Arsenal and Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner. Marco was previously involved in Dortmund's mega money sales of Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona and Arsenal respectively. According to Bild, the Swiss enjoys a good working relationship with Dortmund's technical director Michael Zorc and is well-regarded in the football industry.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Jadon Sancho agent controversy

Jadon Sancho started his footballing career with the Watford academy at the age of seven. In 2015, Manchester City sealed a move for the then 14-year-old winger, for an initial fee of £66,000 under the Elite Player Performance Plan (EPPP), potentially rising to £500,000 with add-ons. The Jadon Sancho transfer to Man City was subject to controversy after reports suggested that the Premier League giants paid Emeka Obasi to complete the move.

According to German magazine Der Spiegel, Jadon Sancho's agent was paid an illegal payment of £200,000. Man City mentioned that the fee was paid for Emeka Obasi's scouting assignment regarding players from Central and South America. According to Football Association rules, it is illegal for any player to have an agent before they turn 16 and for financial incentives to be offered to any footballer below the same age. Both Man City and Emeka Obasi have denied the allegations.

Jadon Sancho agent Emeka Obasi clients list

Emeka Obasi's Elite Project Group handles a variety of clients across Europe. Jadon Sancho's agent also has clients in Arsenal youngsters Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson. Among the other Emeka Obasi clients are Everton star Alex Iwobi, Norwich City star Todd Cantwell, while Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo also seek Obasi's advice. Jadon Sancho's agent's Elite Project group focuses on representing young talents, with the oldest player represented by the agency being Iwobi, Rangers' midfielder Joel Aribo and League Two side Stevenage's Emmanuel Sonupe, all aged 24.

(Image Courtesy: Bundesliga.com)