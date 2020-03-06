Arsenal In Talks Over £23m Move For Feyenoord Attacking Midfielder Orkun Kokcu: Report

Arsenal are in talks with Dutch side Feyenoord over a possible Orkun Kokcu transfer in the upcoming summer transfer window. The teenage sensation Orkun Kokcu has been attracting interest from several top clubs in the European continent. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been interested in signing a talented, young attacking midfielder at the Emirates Stadium and Orkun Kokcu fits the bill.

ALSO READ: Stimac Not Happy With Number Of Foreign Players In ISL, I-League Matches

Arsenal still in Champions League hunt

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are in 10th position on the Premier League table but only eight points behind 4th placed Chelsea with a game in hand. There is still a slight possibility that Arsenal can secure a top 4 berth if Mikel Arteta strings together a positive run of results until the end of the season. The Champions League then has the ability to attract top players at the North London outfit.

ALSO READ: BES Vs ANK Dream11 Super Lig Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And Squad

Arsenal transfer news: Orkun Kokcu transfer to Arsenal before the UEFA Euro 2020

Who is Orkun Kocku? 🤔https://t.co/1cpaqYykVb — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) March 6, 2020

With the Euro's set to be held in Italy and Turkey over the summer, top clubs in the continent will observe the talents on display. However, Arsenal have already identified an Orkun Kokcu transfer as one of their prime objectives ahead of the Euro 2020.

ALSO READ: Alaves Vs Valencia Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview, LaLiga Standings

The reason Arsenal wants Orkun Kokcu transfer before UEFA Euro 2020

Orkun Kokcu is tipped to be a success while representing Turkey at the Euro 2020. If Arsenal wait to sign Orkun Kokcu until after the Euros, there is a high possibility that his value will rise. Arsenal are in the hope to strike a deal for an Orkun Kokcu transfer before the continental competition begins. Kokcu has already scored two goals and notched up four assists in the Dutch top-flight so far.

Arsenal transfer news- Orkun Kokcu to set Arsenal back £23m

ALSO READ: Solskjaer Jokes United Will Do What They Can To Make Derby Against City A Classic

Orkun Kokcu has a contract with Feyenoord that runs out in 2023 and Mikel Arteta along with club technical director Edu are in talks with the Eredivise side over a potential transfer. Feyenoord are demanding £23m for their prized asset and the 19-year-old could be the heir to Mesut Ozil, who is linked with a move away from the club.