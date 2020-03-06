Alaves Vs Valencia Live Streaming Details, Team News, Preview, LaLiga Standings

Valencia side fresh from their victory over Real Betis will be up against Deportivo Alaves side on the weekend, which is currently fighting to stay out of the relegation. Valencia is just two points behind Real Sociedad, who are placed sixth on the points table. However, a win for Valencia in the Alaves vs Valencia match-up will see move ahead of Real Sociedad who will later take on Barcelona. Here are the Alaves vs Valencia team news, Alaves vs Valencia LaLiga live match details, Alaves vs Valencia live streaming and the impact on LaLiga standings.

LaLiga live: Alaves vs Valencia preview

Alaves are currently sitting on 13th position on the points table. They are now just 9 points above the relegation zone and a victory over struggling Valencia side will help them move up the points table and keep their chances alive of playing in LaLiga next season.

Valencia are currently seventh on the points table, but their away form has been awful after being beaten by 3 clear goals in each of their last 3 matches on the road. They have lost their away games at Mallorca, Getafe and Real Sociedad. They also lost the 1st leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atalanta and a win over Alaves will boost their confidence before the return fixture at Mestalla.

LaLiga live: Alaves vs Valencia team news

Let's take a look at Alaves vs Valencia team news. Valencia will be boosted by the return of Rodrigo Moreno and Francis Coquelin for the trip to Vitoria on Friday. Having recovered from the respective injuries that have made them unavailable in recent weeks, both players will be eager to get back on the pitch. For Alaves, Tomás Pina's absence will be felt again due to injury. Goalkeeper Roberto and winger Oliver Burke could also miss the match due to knee injury and virus infection respectively.

LaLiga live: Alaves vs Valencia LaLiga standings

🤔 Can you guess where will your team be in the standings by the end of Matchday 27? 👇#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/5mYYIr98Gs — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 5, 2020

LaLiga live: Alaves vs Valencia live streaming details

The Alaves vs Valencia live streaming will kick off on Friday, March 6 (Saturday, March 7 1:30 AM IST). The Alaves vs Valencia live streaming can be done on LaLiga's official Facebook page.