BES Vs ANK Dream11 Super Lig Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And Squad

Besiktas host Ankaragucu for their Matchday 25 clash in the Super Lig 2019-20 season. Besiktas are on the fifth spot of the table with 12 wins and 4 draws in the season so far. The Sergen Yalçın'-led team have bagged a total of 40 points in the season so far. Besiktas have a goal difference of 7 (38 goals scored). They have won thrice in their last five league games (D 1, L 1).

As for Ankaragucu, they are on the 17th spot of the Ligue 1 table with 4 wins in 24 games (D 8, L 12). They have been struggling throughout the season and are up for a big clash this weekend. They have won twice in their last five Super Lig 2019-20 clashes. They are in the relegation zone with just 20 points to their name. They have a goal difference of -22.

The match is scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2020, 10:30 PM at Vodafone Park. Read more for BES vs ANK Dream11 prediction, BES vs ANK Dream11 team and BES vs ANK Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Stroke: Reports

BES vs ANK Dream11 prediction

Also Read | Ex-Liverpool Striker's Contract With Trabzonspor Terminated After Just 8 Months

BES vs ANK Dream11 top picks

Jeremain Lens Ilhan Parlak Gerson Rodrigues

Also Read | Gareth Bale Was Not Seen In Real Madrid's Post-win Group Picture After El Clasico 2020

BES vs ANK Dream11 team (Full Squad)

BES vs ANK Dream11 team: Besiktas full squad

Loris Karius, Kayacan Erdogan, Ersin Destanoglu, Dogukan Ozkan, Utku Yuvakuran, Enzo Roco, Víctor Ruiz, Douglas, Rebocho, Domagoj Vida, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kerem Kalafat, Gökhan Gönül, Almos Kaan Kalafat, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Guven Yalcin, Atiba Hutchinson, Mohamed Elneny, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, Necip Uysal, Adem Ljajic, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ilkay Isler, Mertcan Acikgoz, Kartal Kayra Yilmaz, Emre Yildiz, Caner Erkin, Abdoulay Diaby, Mehmet Umut Nayir, Tyler Boyd, Burak Yilmaz, Jeremain Lens, Ahmet Gulay

Also Read | David Silva Says Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Would Be A Dream Signing For Man City

BES vs ANK Dream11 team: Ankaragucu full team

Ricardo Friedrich, Korcan Celikay, Halil Bagci, Yigit Kafkasyali, Michal Pazdan, Ante Kulusic, Alihan Kubalas, Fatih Tultak, Tiago Pinto, Atila Turan, Mehmet Sak, Mahmut Akan, Stelios Kitsiou, Cebrail Karayel, Daniel Lukasik, Milos Stanojevic, Wilfred Moke, Ricardo Faty, Sedat Agcay, Héctor Canteros, Ender Aygören, Mahmut Altinkaya, Óscar Scarione, Saba Lobjanidze. Berke Gürbüz, Konrad Michalak, Orkan Cinar, Aydin Karabulut, Nduka Ozokwo, Gerson Rodrigues, Gelmin Rivas, Dever Orgill, Ilhan Parlak, Zaur Sadaev, Sitki Ferdi Imdat

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.