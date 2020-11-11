Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus RETURNS For The First Time Since Getting Furloughed

Just over a month after the man behind the famous Arsenal mascot, Gunnersaurus, was furloughed by the club, the popular figure has returned to the field. Taking to social media, Gunnersaurus announced that he was back at the Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal. After the popular mascot returned to the field, a host of fans took to social media to celebrate the occasion.

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Offers To Pay Salary Of Gunnersaurus To Save Him From 'being Redundant'

Back at Emirates Stadium today 👍 pic.twitter.com/NF7FcNWYhI — Gunnersaurus (@Gunnersaurus) November 10, 2020

Gunnersaurus was earlier made redundant due to dire state of Arsenal finances

Jerry Quy, the man behind the famous Arsenal mascot was made redundant in October by the club. The decision to let go of Quy, who played the role of Gunnersaurus for 27 years, was taken as part of the club’s job-cutting scheme to deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the decision was announced, many fans and members of the football fraternity criticised the club for letting go of the Arsenal mascot, with the hashtag “Justice For Gunnersaurus” trending on social media as well.

Loving the new @JuniorGunners packs – keep a look out for yours arriving soon! pic.twitter.com/kCyjImIndA — Gunnersaurus (@Gunnersaurus) November 10, 2020

Also Read: Mesut Ozil's Agent SLAMS Arsenal On Transfer, Wage Policies And Gunnersaurus Controversy

Many fans called out the Gunners for being insensitive, as they claimed Arsenal should have done more to take care of a person who has long been associated with the football club. Others argued that the management could have reduced the Arsenal wage bill to cut expenses instead, and asked players to take a pay cut just like many other clubs across Europe. According to Spotrac, the Arsenal wage bill sets the club back more than £117 million annually.

Gunnersaurus returns as Ozil reacts to the news

Despite the controversy, Gunnersaurus managed to return to the Emirates Stadium this week. After Jerry Quy was made redundant, out of favour midfielder Mesut Ozil had offered to pay the Arsenal mascot’s wages. Following Gunnersaurus’ return, Mesut Ozil took to Twitter to reveal that he was happy to see the famous face back on the sidelines.

Happy to see you back where you belong 👍🏼#YaGunnersYa https://t.co/6vffAervHI — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 10, 2020

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Agrees To Pay Arsenal Mascot Gunnersaurus' Salary; Receives Praise From Fans

Although Gunnersaurus has returned, it is unclear who is behind the Arsenal mascot’s costume. The PA news agency disclosed that there is a roster of people who now serve as the Arsenal mascot across games, with the club offering Jerry Quy to be part of the same group as well.

Talking about Gunnersaurus’ absence in recent weeks, an Arsenal spokesperson speaking to the media explained that the mascot had never gone away. The spokesperson explained that the coronavirus restrictions have made it difficult for the mascot to be seen in public while reiterating that Gunnersaurus will always remain a part of the football club.

Also Read: Gunnersaurus Trends As Arsenal FIRE Loyal Mascot After 27 Years Of Service, Fans Vent Fury

Image Credits: Gunnersaurus Instagram