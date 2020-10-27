Mesut Ozil's Agent SLAMS Arsenal On Transfer, Wage Policies And Gunnersaurus Controversy

Mesut Ozil's time with Premier League giants Arsenal has been a bag of mixed emotions. The Germany midfielder, who arrived as one of the best midfielders from Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid, hasn't played a single game since March and was recently excluded from the squad for the Premier League as well as the Europa League. Following his exclusion, the midfielder addressed a long message to the club fans, assuring of his commitment to the club. Now his agent has held no bars and slammed the club's policies.

Mesut Ozil's agent slams Arsenal

Speaking to ESPN FC, Ozil's agent Erkut Sogut has slammed the club's transfer policies, besides also taking a jibe at manager Mikel Arteta. He claims a club of such a high class should not declare 55 redundancies immediately after winning the FA Cup. Moreover, Arsenal recently announced that its mascot Gunnersaurus will be made redundant after 27 years of service at Emirates.

Ozil came to the rescue of the mascot and offered to pay his complete salary as long as the midfielder continued at the club. Slamming Arsenal on the same, Sogut insists it was distasteful on part of the club to sack Gunnersaurus after 27 years of service, but go on to make a £45 million signing. Indeed, Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid on the deadline day of the summer transfer window.

Ozil wages a deterrent for Arsenal?

Ozil is in his final season of the contract with the Gunners. The club seems to be in no mood to extend his stay, while efforts to get rid of the midfielder the past summer window proved immaterial, despite Ozil transfer talks doing the rounds. The 2014 World Cup winner was frozen out of the squads for the Premier League as well as the Europa League recently.

Reports insisted that Ozil's wages, estimated at £350,000 per week, had a detrimental impact on the Arsenal wage bill, one of the reasons cited for his exclusion. And Sogut insists Ozil will reveal his side of the story on being frozen at Emirates one day. He claims the midfielder cannot speak at the moment courtesy of the contract as well as the confidentiality. But his side of the story will be out soon, says Sogut.

