Mesut Ozil Offers To Pay Salary Of Gunnersaurus To Save Him From 'being Redundant'

German footballer player Mesut Ozil has offered to pay full salary of his team’s mascot in a bid to save him from being “redundant”. Ozil who plays for Arsenal took to twitter to offer reimbursement for the entire salary of the “big green guy” till the time he plays for the team. Describing the “Gunnersaurus”, the 31 year old worte that” Jerry Quy” was an integral part of the club and the news had left him ”sad”.With over 386 thousand likes and hundreds of comments, his kind act is now winning the internet.

#JusticeforGunnersaurus

I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @Gunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years. As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player... pic.twitter.com/IfWN38x62z — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

... so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much. ❤️🙏🏼#JusticeForGunnersaurus #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 6, 2020

Ozil yet again shows more integrity than the club 👏 — Lucas📍 (@LFCThree) October 6, 2020

Scenes if Gunnersaurus is on 400k a week. — seanzolio (@seanzolio) October 6, 2020

🙌🙌🙌💙💙💙 He's no Stamford the Lion... But a great gesture. None the less. At to all those moaning that he wouldn't take a pay cut..... Why should he have to. I'm sure you would all take a wage cut to help out your employer.... Top man 🙏 — Sara (@sassyjames73) October 6, 2020

May the Almighty shower his blessings upon you and your family.

Don't have words to praise you for what you do as a Gooner and as a human being. People close to you must be blessed to have such company.

🙏 — Gooner 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@SyedAliAkber_) October 6, 2020

You are giant, it's not the 1 time you have a noble gesture, you are giant. For all you represent, I wish you were Brazilian — Furacão!!!14/47 (@Futeboldepre14) October 7, 2020

Why did Arsenal fire Gunnersaurus?

Jerry Quy, the man inside the costume since the birth of the mascot in 1993, has been let go as the Arsenal board wants to ease the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This decision has left the fans furious. From fans to club legends, a host of those associated with Arsenal have bid teary-eyed goodbyes to the famous mascot.

The part-time mascot has been a club loyalist. Apart from seeing the club through the highs and lows, including the Invincibles of 2003-04, Jerry Quy also missed his brother's wedding in order to be available to entertain fans during a home game. Despite his incredible commitment, he has been relieved of his duties given the situation. With no supporters to entertain, Arsenal have deemed Gunnersaurus' job surplus to requirements.

Earlier, Arsenal became the first Premier League team to agree pay cuts with their first-team squad of 12.5% over 12 months, although that was reduced to 7.5% after the Gunners qualified for the Europa League by winning the FA Cup. The club, however, made as many as 55 posts redundant as they look to overcome the financial pinch they are facing due to the absence of fans in the stadium.

Image Credits: Gunnersaurus Twitter