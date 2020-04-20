Ronaldinho Made A Special Request While Under House Arrest; Here's What He Asked For

Ronaldinho has reportedly made a special request for a football and a place to play in while being placed under house arrest in Paraguay. Ronaldinho and his brother are currently under house arrest after being released from prison last month. It is reported that they paid $1.6 million (£1.3m) for their bail and are now being kept in a four-star hotel named Hotel Palmaroga. The former Barcelona and Brazil star was arrested for entering Paraguay with a fake passport.

Ronaldinho house arrest: Barcelona legend wants a football and a room to practise

Ronaldinho reportedly wants a football to pass his time during the house arrest and his wish has been granted, according to reports. Hotel manager Emilio Yegros told Mexican newspaper Excelsior that the hotel has given him a football and a room of about 30 meters by 15 meters to spend his time playing football. The manager stated “We have given him a hall of about 30 metres by 15 for his kickabouts. Ronaldinho does not lose his temper and he alternates his conversations with jokes,” he added. “He seems like a good guy. He never loses his smile, neither does his brother. His countenance changed from the first day when he arrived tense and stressed.”

Ronaldinho Paraguay prison: Description of the hotel where he is being kept under house arrest

It is reported that only Ronaldinho's brother and his two lawyers are staying with him in the hotel due to the coronavirus outbreak. The hotel where Ronaldinho is being kept under house arrest is a part of 19th-century architecture. Ronaldinho's hotel also has a splendid view of the Bay of Asuncion. The hotel has amenities like a swimming pool and a vintage bar.

How one of Barcelona and Brazil’s greatest No.10s spent his 40th birthday as Prisoner No.194.



The crazy tale of Ronaldinho: Fake passports, money laundering investigations, 32 days in a Paraguayan prison to house arrest in a four-star hotel.https://t.co/A917XykAkH pic.twitter.com/NxON3TKC50 — James Sharpe (@TheSharpeEnd) April 18, 2020

