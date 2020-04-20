David Beckham's Best Goals In Illustrious Career For Real Madrid; Watch Video

'Legendary goals only'. This could well be an accurate tagline for most of the goals scored by David Beckham throughout his career. David Beckham scored some stunners during his playing days. The former Real Madrid star had a knack to score from free-kicks.

David Beckham's technique was so good that it gave birth to the saying "Bend it like Beckham". Manchester United's homegrown legend, David Beckham joined Real Madrid in 2003 for a sum of €37 million ($40.2 million) on a 4-year contract.

David Beckham goals and assists for Real Madrid

David Beckham scored a total of 20 goals and provided 51 assists in the 159 LaLiga appearances he made for Real Madrid. David Beckham's assist stats for Real Madrid are incredible. The Englishman scored only two goals for Real Madrid in the Champions League but secured as many as 9 assists.

Watch: David Beckham goals for the LaLiga giants

David Beckham's arrival was a win over Barcelona for Madrid

David Beckham's arrival at Real Madrid was a big knock on the face for the then Barcelona President Joan Laporta. Joan Laporta's presidential campaign was based on David Beckham's signing for Barcelona. However, Real Madrid got the hold of the player before their LaLiga nemesis and David Beckham went on to become one of the most celebrated players for the Los Blancos. David Beckham became the third Englishman to play for Real Madrid after Laurie Cunningham and Steve McManaman.

The reason behind David Beckham's jersey number

David Beckham donned the No.23 jersey at Real Madrid as his favourite No.7 was assigned to Real Madrid's then captain Raul. David Beckham decided to wear the No.23 jersey as to cite his admiration for the basketball legend Michael Jordan, who wore the jersey of the same number.

