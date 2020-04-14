The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Arsenal Players Reject 12.5 % Pay Cut As Club Struggles Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Football News

Arsenal players reportedly reject a 12.5 percent pay cut amounting to almost £25m as the club struggles to pay staff amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

The decision to suspend the Premier League and other European competitions has put an increased financial strain on English clubs to keep their books in order. The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur had announced decisions to furlough certain members of non-playing staff to balance the books. However, Liverpool and Tottenham reversed those decisions and opted to pay their staff in full after facing flak from their respective group of supporters. 

Also Read | Coronavirus in UK: How Premier League stars celebrated Easter 2020 amid the lockdown

Also Read | Premier League Pay Cut: Stars Seek Legal Advice From Lawyers Amid 30% Wage Cut Proposals: Report

Premier League pay cut update: Arsenal

Arsenal players pay cut plan rejected by Gunners stars

Also Read | Premier League plans to finish the season in four days at Wembley: Report

Arsenal are also under pressure to remain financially stable amid the coronavirus pandemic. Arsenal had earlier proposed a deal to the first-team squad asking them to take a 12.5 percent pay cut in order to ensure that the club could pay their non-playing staff. The players unanimously voted against this proposal as the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) urged them to take a strong stance against club officials regarding a Premier League pay cut. The proposal from Arsenal also included an incentive which meant any player who agreed to the Premier League pay cut and then signed a new deal in the near future would receive the 12.5 percent balance back as well as their new salary. Another clause in the proposal from Arsenal stated that any player sold in the next transfer window after the end of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would receive the amount of the wage cut back in full.

Also Read | Arsenal Players Pay Cut: Five-point Pay cut proposal to be rejected by players: Reports

Coronavirus in UK

Death count continues to rise in the UK as NHS workers tackle the coronavirus pandemic

Also Read | Premier League Pay Cut: Transfer Embargo Could Follow Wage Cuts: Neville

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DGCA
DGCA EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF FLIGHTS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS TO EXTEND SUSPENSION
MEA
PAK FIRES ON 2 INDIAN FISHING BOATS
Prashant Kishor
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO LOCKDOWN EXTN
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA