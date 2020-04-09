Premier League Stars Seek Legal Advise From Lawyers Amid 30% Wage Cut Proposals: Report

The Premier League players pay cut has been receiving plenty of attention on social media over the past week. The coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc on football across the globe and the Premier League players pay cut was a proposed option by the 20 English top-flight clubs after criticism by health care secretary Matt Hancock. The decision was made in the interest to redistribute wages to the non-playing staff as the clubs are unable to generate any revenue as well as help out the NHS that have been working tirelessly over the past few weeks.

Premier League players pay cut proposed: Matt Hancock criticism

The Premier League players pay cut was proposed after health care secretary Matt Hancock took a sly dig at top-flight footballers. Matt Hancock urged footballers to play their part amid the coronavirus in UK crisis. As Premier League players are still on their full wages, the 41-year-old Matt Hancock recommended that some amount of players salaries should be given towards the aid of the NHS.

Premier League players pay cut causes obscurity

The proposed Premier League players pay cut was an offer that did not go down well with the players. It is reported that the players want clarity from their clubs over the 30% wage cut and are more open to wage deferrals which would see them compensated for their financial losses in the future. The disputes regarding the Premier League players pay cut have been taken to the next level as the players are set to involve their lawyers into the mix.

Premier League stars consulting lawyers over wage row with top-flight players still resisting pay cuts https://t.co/dhNzPQmpU1 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 8, 2020

In fact, the players believe that the clubs are taking advantage of the pay cut situation and they do not want their salaries going back to the wealthy club owners. The Premier League stars are seeking legal advice which would bind the clubs to pay off the remainder of the wages at a later date. However, players have been prepared to step up and offer donations towards the charitable organisation of their choice.

Coronavirus in UK: 'Players Together' fund

The 'Players Together' initiative was set up in order to financially aid the NHS workers on the frontline. The 'Players Together' fund was set up by the players of the English top division as Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was in talks with the other Premier League club captains. Amid the coronavirus UK situation, the Players Together fund will quickly provide funds to the NHS workers in need of financial support.

