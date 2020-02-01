Arsenal Reinforce Defence With Two Loan Signings In The Transfer Window

Arsenal completed the winter transfer window with the signing of two defenders - Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares. Both the players have been signed on a six-month loan, thus satisfying the club's urgent need of players in the position.

READ: Wenger Launches FIFA Talent Development Programme

Two defenders

Cedric is to join us on loan until the end of the season.



💬 Send us your welcome messages for @OficialCedric 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 31, 2020

The North London club signed Soares on January 31, the final day of the transfer window from Southampton. Soares is a full back and has made 138 appearances for the club. He is also an experienced international player, having made 33 appearances for Portugal. During the press conference before the Burnley match, Arsenal head coach, Mikel Arteta said, "He's a player who's got a big experience. He's played in different countries, he's played in this league, he knows what it means. He's very willing to go to another top club and he's got that desire, that commitment. I followed him a few seasons ago, I started to follow him and I really like what he can bring."

READ: Pep Guardiola Praises Arch-rival Jose Mourinho Ahead Of Tottenham Vs Man City Clash

The Gunners have been porous and have conceded 34 goals this season, more than any other traditional 'top four' club. The club has not been able to find a stable option in the defence with multiple injuries coupled by poor performances of multiple players. Experienced players like Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding having been out for most of the season having suffered long term injuries from the previous season. Summer signing Kieran Tierney has also faced injury issues and has played a start-stop role in the squad.

READ: Bruno Fernandes Attends First Man United Training Session; Might Start Against Wolves

Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal.@PabloMV5 is coming to the capital! 👋 pic.twitter.com/X07dtNeG5Y — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 29, 2020

On January 29, the club signed Pablo Mari from Brazilian side Flamengo. He was with Manchester City in the Premier League till last summer but was not bale to make the ranks and thus signed for the Brazilian side, where he made 22 appearances. Arteta said that the player adds balance to the side. "He balances what I want to do from the back line, he gives more options, more solutions, he opens up the pitch more. Again, he's a player that we've been following for the last few months. We are really happy to have him."

READ: AC Milan's No. 9 Curse Is Real After Krzysztof Piatek Signs For Hertha Berlin