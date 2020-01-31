AC Milan's No. 9 Curse Is Real After Krzysztof Piatek Signs For Hertha Berlin

Once recognized as one of the top teams in Europe, AC Milan are nowhere near their best for almost a decade now. AC Milan last won Serie A in 2010/11. They have been struggling to find their feet since then. The five-time Champions League winner now finds it difficult to even participate in the competition. We can point out a number of reasons why AC Milan fell from their porch, but the most interesting reason is their No. 9 curse.

It has been noticed that ever since AC Milan legend Pippo Inzaghi left the club in 2012, the No. 9 jersey has been cursed. The curse is still on after 9 years. Krzysztof Piatek has also left the club for Hertha Berlin. They have struggled a lot to find a perfect striker over the years. Let's have a look at the number of strikers who have played as a No. 9 since 2012.

List of No. 9 flops at AC Milan

2012: Alexandre Pato - left after just half a season

2013: Alessandro Matri - left after just half a season

2014: Fernando Torres - left after just half a season

2015: Mattia Destro - left after just half a season

2015: Luiz Adriano - lost the number after one season

2016: Gianluca Lapadula - left after just one season

2017: Andre Silva - left after just one season

2018: Gonzalo Higuain - left after just half a season

2019: Krzysztof Piatek - left after just half a season

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the latest addition in AC Milan's squad. The former PSG player can don the No. 9 jersey after Krzysztof Piatek has left the club. However, AC Milan's fans will hope that Zlatan Ibrahimovic steers clear of the jersey No. 9 curse. AC Milan are currently on the 8th spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 31 points in 21 games. They will next face Verona in their Serie A 2019-20 clash.

