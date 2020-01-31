Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

AC Milan's No. 9 Curse Is Real After Krzysztof Piatek Signs For Hertha Berlin

Football News

It has been noticed that ever since AC Milan legend Pippo Inzaghi left the club in 2012, the No. 9 jersey has been cursed. The curse is still on after 9 years.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
AC Milan

Once recognized as one of the top teams in Europe, AC Milan are nowhere near their best for almost a decade now. AC Milan last won Serie A in 2010/11. They have been struggling to find their feet since then. The five-time Champions League winner now finds it difficult to even participate in the competition. We can point out a number of reasons why AC Milan fell from their porch, but the most interesting reason is their No. 9 curse.

Also Read | Manchester United Fans Attack Vice President Ed Woodward's House In Frustration

It has been noticed that ever since AC Milan legend Pippo Inzaghi left the club in 2012, the No. 9 jersey has been cursed. The curse is still on after 9 years. Krzysztof Piatek has also left the club for Hertha Berlin. They have struggled a lot to find a perfect striker over the years. Let's have a look at the number of strikers who have played as a No. 9 since 2012.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes Is On Cloud Nine After Finishing Big Manchester United Move

List of No. 9 flops at AC Milan

2012: Alexandre Pato - left after just half a season
2013: Alessandro Matri - left after just half a season
2014: Fernando Torres - left after just half a season
2015: Mattia Destro - left after just half a season
2015: Luiz Adriano - lost the number after one season
2016: Gianluca Lapadula - left after just one season
2017: Andre Silva - left after just one season
2018: Gonzalo Higuain - left after just half a season
2019: Krzysztof Piatek - left after just half a season

Also Read | Steven Bergwijn: Everything You Need To Know About Tottenham Hotspur's Latest Signing

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the latest addition in AC Milan's squad. The former PSG player can don the No. 9 jersey after Krzysztof Piatek has left the club. However, AC Milan's fans will hope that Zlatan Ibrahimovic steers clear of the jersey No. 9 curse. AC Milan are currently on the 8th spot of the Serie A 2019-20 points table with 31 points in 21 games. They will next face Verona in their Serie A 2019-20 clash.

Also Read | Liverpool Accused Of 'doping' To Achieve Premier League Success This Year: Thread

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU COUNCILLOR FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST ANURAG THAKUR FOR HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
ISRO READYING FOR LOW COST SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLES
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA